sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Kejriwal Resignation | Kolkata Horror | Nipah Virus | Israel-Hamas War | Trump Assassination Bid |
  • Home /
  • India News /
  • Explosion At Home In Andhra During Illegal Firecracker Manufacturing, 14 Injured

Published 16:14 IST, September 16th 2024

Explosion At Home In Andhra During Illegal Firecracker Manufacturing, 14 Injured

As many as 14 people were severely injured in an explosion that occurred in Andhra Pradesh's Ambedkar Konaseema district on Monday

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
14 injured after explosion at a home where illegal firecracker manufacturing was taking place in Andhra
14 injured after explosion at a home where illegal firecracker manufacturing was taking place in Andhra | Image: X
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

16:14 IST, September 16th 2024