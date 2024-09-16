Published 16:14 IST, September 16th 2024
Explosion At Home In Andhra During Illegal Firecracker Manufacturing, 14 Injured
As many as 14 people were severely injured in an explosion that occurred in Andhra Pradesh's Ambedkar Konaseema district on Monday
14 injured after explosion at a home where illegal firecracker manufacturing was taking place in Andhra | Image: X
