×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 26th, 2024 at 12:43 IST

NCW Writes to EC Against Congress' Supriya Shrinate Over Her Derogatory Remarks on Kangana Ranaut

The National Commission for Women (NCW) has written a letter to the Election Commission (EC) urging for immediate actions.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Supriya Shrinate clarification
Supriya Shrinate makes derogatory remarks against Kangana Ranaut. | Image:ANI/PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi: Amid the ongoing controversy over Congress leader and former journalist Supriya Shrinate for her comments against Bollywood actress and BJP candidate from Mandi seat, Kangana Ranaut, the National Commission for Women (NCW) has written a letter to the Election Commission (EC) urging for immediate actions against the Cong leader. 

The letter written by chairperson NCW Smt Rekha Sharma reads, "The National Commission for Women (NCW) is deeply concerned by the recent incident involving Ms. Supriya Shrinate and Mr. H.S. Ahir, State Joint Co-Ordinator, Kisan Congress, who made lewd and highly derogatory remarks on social media directed at Ms. Kangana Ranaut. The NCW condemns in the strongest terms the offensive and disrespectful nature of the comments made by Ms. Shrinate and Mr. Ahir. Such remarks not only violate the dignity of an individual but also perpetuate a culture of misogyny and disrespect towards women."

Advertisement
NCW letter to EC

"The NCW demands a detailed report on the actions taken be communicated to the Commission within three days. In a digital age where social media platforms have immense reach and influence, individuals must exercise responsibility and respect towards others, particularly women, to foster a safe and respectful online environment. The NCW remains committed to upholding the rights and dignity of women and will continue to take decisive action against any form of harassment or derogatory behaviour," the letter continued.

This development comes after Ranaut also hit out at Shrinate, saying that she has played various roles and every woman deserves dignity. Taking to X, she wrote, "Dear Supriya ji, in the last 20 years of my career as an artist I have played all kinds of women. From a naive girl in Queen to a seductive spy in Dhaakad, from a goddess in Manikarnika to a demon in Chandramukhi, from a prostitute in Rajjo to a revolutionary leader in Thalaivii."

Advertisement

However, after facing heavy backlash, Supriya said that many people have access to her Facebook and Instagram accounts and one fo those people have posted a 'very disgusting and objectionable' post today.

She posted, "As soon as I came to know about this, I removed that post. Anyone who knows me knows very well that I don't make personal remarks about any woman. It has come to my knowledge that this post was earlier running on a parody account (@Supriyaparody). Someone picked up this post from here and posted it on my account. I am trying to identify the person who did this. Also, the parody account created by misusing my name has also been reported in X."

Advertisement

 

 

 

Advertisement

Published March 26th, 2024 at 12:18 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Jay Shah and Ishan Kishan

Ishan speaks to Shah

a few seconds ago
Key Bridge in Baltimore collapses

US Bridge Collapses

a minute ago
BRS leader K Kavitha was produced by the Enforcement Directorate in Delhi’s Rouse Avenue court on Tuesday

India News Live

2 minutes ago
Wipro Gurugram office

Wipro GE investments

3 minutes ago
Nagaland Lottery Tuesday Result Today

Nagaland Lottery Result

4 minutes ago
Popular lesbian couple from Pakistan and India split up weeks before their wedding

Lesbian Couple Splits

4 minutes ago
Virat Kohli during IPL post-match

Virat Kohli

5 minutes ago
Donald Trump and Joe Biden

US news

11 minutes ago
Yen

Japanese yen

11 minutes ago
Pune Traffic Alert: Daily Traffic Jam At Pune University Chowk Cause Nightmares

Pune Traffic

13 minutes ago
Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut

15 minutes ago
Godzilla still

Godzilla Maker On Millie

16 minutes ago
IPOs this week

SRM Contractors IPO

17 minutes ago
Boeing airline customer meeting

New Boeing CEO

19 minutes ago
IndiGo direct flight between Mumbai and Ayodhya

IndiGo shares surge

22 minutes ago
Donald Trump assets

Donald Trump

28 minutes ago
Supriya Shrinate clarification

NCW Writes to EC

34 minutes ago
Kevin Pietersen and Virat Kohli

Pietersen on Kohli

34 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. 5-Yr-Old Girl Kidnapped From Mumbai Rescued Within 12 Hours in Thane

    India News17 hours ago

  2. Supriya Shrinate's Poor Excuse After Comment on Kangana, Actress Reacts

    India News17 hours ago

  3. Boeing chief quitting to India's air travel: Aviation's FY25 projections

    Business News18 hours ago

  4. Himachal Pradesh: 2 Killed, 7 Injured in Stampede Following Landslide

    India News18 hours ago

  5. Hardik shows BIG HEART, celebrates Holi with Rohit's wife and daughter

    Sports 19 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo