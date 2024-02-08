Extremely Difficult To Portray Atal Bihari Vajpayee's Mannerisms: Pankaj Tripathi To Arnab

Advertisement

New Delhi: Pankaj Tripathi, renowned for his exceptional acting skills and diverse roles, is set to dazzle audiences once again in the upcoming film 'Main Atal Hoon,' where he steps into the shoes of the former Prime Minister, Atal Bihari Vajpayee. In an exclusive interview with Republic TV's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, the versatile actor delved into the intricacies of bringing a political icon to life on the silver screen.

Expressing his initial hesitation upon receiving the role, Tripathi shared, "Atal ji is my beloved leader. When this thing came to me, I thought about how such a big role I can do? I asked if there was a script; he said there was no script. I started reading Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s books. I started reading many books about the leader. I didn’t know much about him but had heard of him many times.”

Advertisement

Pankaj Tripathi Takes on the Challenge of Portraying Atal Bihari Vajpayee in 'Main Atal Hoon’

Acknowledging the challenges inherent in portraying a well-known figure like Vajpayee, the actor revealed, “This role is extremely challenging because people will compare me to Atal Bihari Vajpayee. The way I am looking will be compared, the mannerism will be compared.”

Advertisement

Pankaj Tripathi Reveals Soughting Guidance From Acting Teacher

Tripathi even sought guidance from his acting teacher to navigate the complexities of the role.

Advertisement

He explained, "I was worried because I don’t know how to do mimicry, I can't imitate anyone. When I went to my teacher, he told me that you don’t have to mimic Atal Bihari Vajpayee; you just have to behave like him. Catch his mannerism which is external. Don’t adopt the outer qualities. That’s when my confusion vanished.”

As anticipation builds for 'Main Atal Hoon,' Pankaj Tripathi's thoughtful approach to portraying Atal Bihari Vajpayee offers a glimpse into the actor's dedication to authenticity and the challenges he willingly embraces in his pursuit of cinematic excellence.