Updated February 9th, 2024 at 12:36 IST

Mauris Had Revolver In Hand: Eyewitness Reveals Details Of Abhishek Ghosalkar Murder Case

Abhishek Ghosalkar, was shot during a ‘Facebook Live’ at Mauris Noronha's office in IC Colony in the northern suburb of Borivali (West) on Thursday evening

Apoorva Shukla
Mauris Noronha (left) and Abhishek Ghosalkar (right)
Mauris Noronha (left) and Abhishek Ghosalkar (right) | Image: Facebook
Abhishek Ghosalkar Murder Case: ‘Mauris Noronha took Abhishek inside,' said Lalchand Paul, who claimed himself to be an eyewitness of the entire incident. Lalchand Paul claimed that he saw a “revolver” in Mauris' hand. Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Abhishek Ghosalkar was shot at the office of local activist Mauris Noronha. The Police said that Mauris shot Abhishek Ghosalkar, following which he killed himself. 

Claiming to be an eyewitness, Lalchand Paul said that Abhishek had come to the office of Mauris as the later had organised a programme for distribution of sarees. Lalchand Paul claimed that Mauris was asking for Mehul. Mehul is currently in custody of the Mumbai Crime Banch, following an 8-hour investigation on the spot. 

“Abhishek came to our office at around 6:30 pm & he had told me that Mauris wanted to organise a program- of distributing sarees to the people. We went to Mauris' office, he met Abhishek and took him inside while we were not allowed to enter. We waited for half an hour and after that Mauris came out and asked us to wait for Mehul. I heard of gunshots being fired. I saw the revolver in Morris' hand," said Lalchand Paul. 

 

Abhishek Ghosalkar, was shot during a ‘Facebook Live’ at Mauris Noronha's office in IC Colony in the northern suburb of Borivali (West) on Thursday evening. Abhishek was the son of former MLA Vinod Ghosalkar, a loyalist of the Uddhav Thackeray-led faction. The Police said that accused Mauris Noronha also killed himself after firing at Ghosalkar. 

Published February 9th, 2024 at 12:36 IST

