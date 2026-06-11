Facing a Power Cut? Check If Your Delhi Locality Is Affected By Maintenance Today

New Delhi: Residents across several parts of Delhi may experience temporary power disruptions on Thursday, June 11, as electricity distribution companies carry out maintenance and infrastructure upgrade work ahead of the monsoon season.

The scheduled shutdowns will affect multiple neighbourhoods across Dwarka, Janakpuri, Palam, Khanpur, Nizamuddin, Mohan Garden, Mundka and Jafarpur, with outages planned at different times throughout the day.

According to power distribution companies, the outages are part of planned maintenance aimed at strengthening the city's electricity network before the arrival of heavy rains and peak summer demand.

The work includes:

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Transformer replacement

Network upgradation

RMU (Ring Main Unit) maintenance

Installation of new power lines

Strengthening of local distribution infrastructure

Officials said the upgrades are expected to improve reliability and reduce the risk of faults during adverse weather conditions.

Is your area affected? Here's the full list

9:00 AM to 11:00 AM

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Laxmi Park Colony

Kamruddin Nagar

10:00 AM to 12:00 PM

Rawta

Jafarpur Kalan Village

Mundka division

9:00 AM to 11:00 AM

Block J, South Extension Part-I

Dwarka division

10:00 AM to 11:30 AM

Kakrola Village

Block A-3, Dwarka

Uttam Vihar

Bindapur

Jafarpur division

Khanpur division - 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM

Pocket A, B, D and E

Jawahar Park

Sangam Vihar

Durga Vihar

Devli

Devli Village

New Basti

3:17 PM to 4:47 PM

Block F-3, Sangam Vihar

Palam division

11:00 AM to 12:30 PM

Bagdola Village

Sector 8 Dwarka

Block A-1

Vijay Enclave

Mahavir Enclave

Nangli division

11:00 AM to 2:00 PM

Jai Vihar Phase 1

Jai Vihar Phase 3

Janakpuri division

10:00 AM to 12:00 PM

Block A-2

Asalatpur Village

Block MS

Nanak Pura

Hari Nagar

Block G, Rajouri Garden

Vikaspuri division

10:00 AM to 11:00 AM

AG-1 Block, Vikaspuri

Mohan Garden division

10:00 AM to 12:00 PM

Om Vihar Phase 5

Areas around Holy International School

Nizamuddin division

What should residents do during the outage?

Authorities have advised residents to take precautions during the scheduled shutdown period.

Consumers should unplug sensitive electronic devices such as televisions, computers, microwave ovens and washing machines to prevent damage from possible voltage fluctuations when power is restored.

Those relying on inverters are advised to ensure batteries are fully charged beforehand. Residents should also avoid handling exposed electrical wires and immediately report any electricity-related emergency.

For complaints, updates or assistance related to power supply, BRPL consumers can contact the company's helpline at 19123 or use the utility provider's mobile application.