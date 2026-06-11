Facing a Power Cut? Check If Your Delhi Locality Is Affected By Maintenance Today
According to power distribution companies, the outages are part of planned maintenance aimed at strengthening the city's electricity network before the arrival of heavy rains and peak summer demand.
- India News
- 2 min read
New Delhi: Residents across several parts of Delhi may experience temporary power disruptions on Thursday, June 11, as electricity distribution companies carry out maintenance and infrastructure upgrade work ahead of the monsoon season.
The scheduled shutdowns will affect multiple neighbourhoods across Dwarka, Janakpuri, Palam, Khanpur, Nizamuddin, Mohan Garden, Mundka and Jafarpur, with outages planned at different times throughout the day.
According to power distribution companies, the outages are part of planned maintenance aimed at strengthening the city's electricity network before the arrival of heavy rains and peak summer demand.
The work includes:
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- Transformer replacement
- Network upgradation
- RMU (Ring Main Unit) maintenance
- Installation of new power lines
- Strengthening of local distribution infrastructure
Officials said the upgrades are expected to improve reliability and reduce the risk of faults during adverse weather conditions.
Is your area affected? Here's the full list
9:00 AM to 11:00 AM
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- Laxmi Park Colony
- Kamruddin Nagar
10:00 AM to 12:00 PM
- Rawta
- Jafarpur Kalan Village
- Mundka division
9:00 AM to 11:00 AM
- Block J, South Extension Part-I
- Dwarka division
- 10:00 AM to 11:30 AM
- Kakrola Village
- Block A-3, Dwarka
- Uttam Vihar
- Bindapur
- Jafarpur division
Khanpur division - 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM
- Pocket A, B, D and E
- Jawahar Park
- Sangam Vihar
- Durga Vihar
- Devli
- Devli Village
- New Basti
3:17 PM to 4:47 PM
- Block F-3, Sangam Vihar
- Palam division
11:00 AM to 12:30 PM
- Bagdola Village
- Sector 8 Dwarka
- Block A-1
- Vijay Enclave
- Mahavir Enclave
- Nangli division
11:00 AM to 2:00 PM
- Jai Vihar Phase 1
- Jai Vihar Phase 3
- Janakpuri division
10:00 AM to 12:00 PM
- Block A-2
- Asalatpur Village
- Block MS
- Nanak Pura
- Hari Nagar
- Block G, Rajouri Garden
- Vikaspuri division
10:00 AM to 11:00 AM
- AG-1 Block, Vikaspuri
- Mohan Garden division
- 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM
- Om Vihar Phase 5
- Areas around Holy International School
- Nizamuddin division
What should residents do during the outage?
Authorities have advised residents to take precautions during the scheduled shutdown period.
Consumers should unplug sensitive electronic devices such as televisions, computers, microwave ovens and washing machines to prevent damage from possible voltage fluctuations when power is restored.
Those relying on inverters are advised to ensure batteries are fully charged beforehand. Residents should also avoid handling exposed electrical wires and immediately report any electricity-related emergency.
For complaints, updates or assistance related to power supply, BRPL consumers can contact the company's helpline at 19123 or use the utility provider's mobile application.
With maintenance work scheduled across several neighbourhoods, authorities have urged residents to plan their day accordingly and prepare for temporary interruptions in electricity supply.
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