‘Factually Incorrect’: India Rejects OIC Remarks on J&K, Says ‘Pakistan Peddling Fabricated & Motivated Propaganda’

New Delhi: India on Wednesday strongly rejected references to the country in a joint communique issued by the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Contact Group on Jammu and Kashmir, terming them “unwarranted and factually incorrect.”

In a statement, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said the OIC has “no locus standi to pronounce on matters that are strictly internal to India.” It reiterated that the entire Union Territories of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh are an “integral and inalienable part of India,” adding that “no amount of repetition of politically motivated propaganda can change this reality.”

The ministry further stated that the repeated endorsement of such narratives “only raises serious questions on the credibility of OIC.”

Instead of providing a platform for Pakistan to “peddle its fabricated and motivated propaganda,” the MEA advised the OIC to counsel Pakistan to address the “continuing threat of terrorism emanating from territories under its control,” citing Pakistan’s “well-documented record of supporting and sponsoring terrorism.”

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The statement reiterates India’s consistent position that issues related to Jammu and Kashmir remain an internal matter.