Pune Hotel Receptionist Arrested for Posing as Indian Air Force Officer to Lure Women; IAF Uniform, Combat Pants, Badges Recovered

In a significant operation, police in Pune have arrested a man who was posing as a fake Indian Air Force officer to attract women. The arrest was made by the combined efforts of the Military Intelligence and the Khardi police on Sunday night around 8:40 PM. The suspect, identified as Gaurav Kumar (25), was apprehended from Vinayak Apartments, Lane No. 2, Thite Vasti, Kharadi.

During the arrest, authorities recovered several items linked to the Indian Air Force, including a uniform, T-shirts, combat pants, shoes, badges, and a tracksuit.

According to preliminary information, Gaurav Kumar is a native of Uttar Pradesh and hails from Aligarh. He was working as a receptionist at the Stay Bird Hotel in the Kharadi area and had completed his 12th grade. Police sources stated that Kumar donned the Indian Air Force uniform and falsely claimed to be an Air Force officer to impress women and establish false relationships.

The case was registered at Kharadi Police Station based on a complaint from Head Constable Ramdas Palwe. Authorities had been monitoring Kumar's activities for some time, verifying his details before making the arrest. It is also alleged that the accused used his false identity to trap some women.

The police have booked Gaurav Kumar under Section 168 of the Indian Penal Code and are conducting further investigations to uncover his motives and other related details.