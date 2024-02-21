'They Don't Make Them Like Him Anymore,' says Senior Lawyer Abhishek Singhvi on Fali S Nariman

Advertisement

Minutes after ‘Doyen of the Bar' Fali S Nariman passed away, tributes and condolences poured from the senior lawyers of the bar Former Attorney General of India Mukul Rohatgi and Senior Advocate Abhishek Singhvi.

Senior lawyer Abhishek Singhvi took to X to mourn the loss of the “super legend” Fali S Nariman, He said, “He said, “Tho Rohinton, clearly more attached to his mother, always exhibited fierce independence, I remember how proud Fali was when Rohinton was appointed judge sc. Fali never imposed, nor is Rohinton “imposable” but he nudged, guided & advised very very subtly & gently.”

He added, “As a raconteur &after dinner speaker, fali was matchless. It was he who said that using phrase “horse trading” when humans defect is an insult to horses, very loyal animals. He would dig out nuggets of history &marry them incomparably with his wit when speaking.”

Speaking exclusively with Republic, Singhvi said, “Our bar can be a very jealous and competitive profession. In all this, his magnanimity and largeness of heart will always be special. He had the habit of calling a spade a spade. He never minced his words. He was stuck to his principles unwaveringly. He never hesitated to speak his mind. I have spent half of my life emulating him.”

He added, “They Don't Make Them Like That Anymore. He was a living legend, if there can be super legend then it was Fali S Nariman.”

Meanwhile, senior lawyer Mukul Rohatgi said, “Completely self made man with humble beginning with no legal background. He came in the likes of Nani Palkhivala, Soli Sorabjee ,Ram Jethmalani. There were only two three in that league. He had the spunk which is required to be a lawyer. One thing I remember he would call us youngsters to his house for dinner also. He had no airs, he was also quite outspoken. He was a key player NJAC case."

Distinguished constitutional jurist Fali Sam Nariman passed away in Delhi Wednesday. He was 95.













