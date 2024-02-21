Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 21st, 2024 at 12:08 IST

'They Don't Make Them Like Him Anymore,' says Senior Lawyer Abhishek Singhvi on Fali S Nariman

Minutes after ‘Doyen of the Bar' Fali S Nariman passed away, tributes and condolences poured from the senior lawyers of the bar.

Nishtha Narayan
singhvi
'They Don't Make Them Like Him Anymore,' says Senior Lawyer Abhishek Singhvi on Fali S Nariman | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

Minutes after ‘Doyen of the Bar' Fali S Nariman passed away, tributes and condolences poured from the senior lawyers of the bar Former Attorney General of India Mukul Rohatgi and Senior Advocate Abhishek Singhvi. 

Senior lawyer Abhishek Singhvi took to X to mourn the loss of the “super legend” Fali S Nariman, He said, “He said, “Tho Rohinton, clearly more attached to his mother, always exhibited fierce independence, I remember how proud Fali was when Rohinton was appointed judge sc. Fali never imposed, nor is Rohinton “imposable” but he nudged, guided & advised very  very subtly & gently.”

Advertisement

He added, “As a raconteur &after dinner speaker, fali was matchless. It was he who said that using phrase “horse trading” when humans defect is an insult to horses, very loyal animals. He would dig out nuggets of history &marry them incomparably with his wit when speaking.” 

Speaking exclusively with Republic, Singhvi said, “Our bar can be a very jealous and competitive profession. In all this, his magnanimity and largeness of heart will always be special. He had the habit of calling a spade a spade. He never minced his words. He was stuck to his principles unwaveringly. He never hesitated to speak his mind. I have spent half of my life emulating him.”

He added, “They Don't Make Them Like That Anymore. He was a living legend, if there can be super legend then it was Fali S Nariman.”

Advertisement

Meanwhile, senior lawyer Mukul Rohatgi said, “Completely self made man with humble beginning with no legal background. He came in the likes of Nani Palkhivala, Soli Sorabjee ,Ram Jethmalani. There were only two three in that league. He had the spunk which is required to be a lawyer. One thing I remember he would call us youngsters to his house for dinner also. He had no airs, he was also quite outspoken. He was a key player NJAC case."

Advertisement

Distinguished constitutional jurist Fali Sam Nariman passed away in Delhi Wednesday. He was 95.

 




 

Advertisement

 


 

Advertisement

Published February 21st, 2024 at 10:14 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Sophie Choudhary

Sophie With Her Dog

13 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel Shetty At Airport

13 hours ago
Vidyut Jammval

Vidyut At Airport

13 hours ago
Deepika Padukone

Deepika Walks In Style

13 hours ago
Nimrat Kaur

Nimrat Suns In White

13 hours ago
Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir At A Shoot

14 hours ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid's Monochrome Video

14 hours ago
Sreeleela

Sreeleela Visits Temple

14 hours ago
Arjun Kapoor

Arjun Gets Clicked

14 hours ago
Ayushmann Khurrana

Ayushmann With Wife

14 hours ago
Divya Aggarwal

Divya's Haldi

14 hours ago
Luv Ranjan

Luv At Airport

14 hours ago
Rishabh Pant

Pant starts wicketkeeping

14 hours ago
Soha Ali Khan

Soha Flaunts Her Style

14 hours ago
Bobby Deol

Bobby Walks In Style

14 hours ago
The Debate

Media assaulted

a day ago
Soha Ali Khan

Soha Works Out In Gym

2 days ago
Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal

Varun-Natasha Exit

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Do You Know - These Are The Most Emotional Zodiac Signs

    Lifestyle11 minutes ago

  2. 'End of an Era', Says Ex Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi on Fali Nariman

    India News13 minutes ago

  3. 'They Don't Make Them Like Him Anymore': Singhvi on Fali S Nariman

    India News14 minutes ago

  4. WFP Pauses Food Deliveries to Gaza Amid ‘Chaos, Gunfire and Looting’

    World14 minutes ago

  5. Rahul Gandhi Poses as ‘Lord Krishna’, Stokes Controversy

    India News19 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo