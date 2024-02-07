Advertisement

NOIDA: On Friday, an 80-year-old man in Greater Noida died after allegedly being attacked by a 28-year-old man following a heated dispute. According to police officials quoted in a PTI report, the two men knew each other and their families have a rivalry. Additional DCP Greater Noida Ashok Kumar Sharma said that “Ali Mohammad, 80, and Wasim, 28, had an enmity from the past. In 2022, an FIR was lodged against Ali Mohammad over a complaint by Wasim in connection with a dispute between them.”

As per the sequence of events narrated by the authorities, the incident, which took place in the Bilaspur area, started when 28-year-old Wasim reached Ali Mohammad's house over the same issue they had been feuding over. An argument soon broke out between them and Wasim allegedly lost his temper and hit the 80-year-old man with a blunt object.



The elderly man was later rushed to the hospital but was declared dead on arrival. An FIR was registered against Wasim following a complaint by Ali Mohammad's family and searches are now being carried out to find and nab the accused.