English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 19th, 2024 at 23:48 IST

Family Rivalry Turns Deadly as 80-Year-Old UP Man Killed Using Blunt Object

The 80-year-old UP man reportedly had an ongoing dispute with a younger 27-year-old man which turned deadly on Friday when the latter attacked the former.

Digital Desk
Representative image of death.
Image for representative purposes only. | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

NOIDA: On Friday, an 80-year-old man in Greater Noida died after allegedly being attacked by a 28-year-old man following a heated dispute. According to police officials quoted in a PTI report, the two men knew each other and their families have a rivalry. Additional DCP Greater Noida Ashok Kumar Sharma said that “Ali Mohammad, 80, and Wasim, 28, had an enmity from the past. In 2022, an FIR was lodged against Ali Mohammad over a complaint by Wasim in connection with a dispute between them.”

As per the sequence of events narrated by the authorities, the incident, which took place in the Bilaspur area, started when 28-year-old Wasim reached Ali Mohammad's house over the same issue they had been feuding over. An argument soon broke out between them and Wasim allegedly lost his temper and hit the 80-year-old man with a blunt object.

Advertisement

The elderly man was later rushed to the hospital but was declared dead on arrival. An FIR was registered against Wasim following a complaint by Ali Mohammad's family and searches are now being carried out to find and nab the accused. 

Advertisement

Published January 19th, 2024 at 23:48 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

44 minutes ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

an hour ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

an hour ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

3 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

3 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

3 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

8 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Blinkit launches 'Single Mode' on Valentine's week

    Business News19 minutes ago

  2. Newborn's Body Found in Dustbin of Posh Noida Society; Probe Launched

    India News19 minutes ago

  3. Suspicious Object Found in Tiffin Box in Nagpur's State Transport Bus

    India News22 minutes ago

  4. Andhra Pradesh Student Ragged, Thrashed by Seniors at Government School

    India News22 minutes ago

  5. C'garh: 8 Lakh Rewardee Naxal Killed in Encounter With Security Forces

    India News24 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement