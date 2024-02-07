English
Updated January 24th, 2024 at 16:29 IST

Farmer Groups to Observe 'Bharat Bandh' on Feb 16, Says Rakesh Tikait

Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait, on Wednesday, announced that farmers would stage a 'Bharat Bandh' on February 16 to address various issues in the country.

Rakesh Tikait
Farmer Groups to Observe 'Bharat Bandh' on Feb 16, Says Rakesh Tikait | Image:Rakesh Tikait - X
New Delhi: Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait, on Wednesday, announced that farmers would stage a 'Bharat Bandh' on February 16 to address various issues in the country, including the non-implementation of a law guaranteeing Minimum Support Price (MSP) for crops. 

Rakesh Tikait, the national spokesperson of the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU), urged not only farmers' groups but also traders and transporters to support the cause by participating in a work strike on that day. 

"We have called for a 'Bharat Bandh' on February 16. Several farmers' groups are part of it, including the Sanyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM). Farmers should also not go to their farms on that day and strike work. Earlier also farmers skipped the day of 'Amavasya' from working on the fields. 

Likewise, February 16 is 'Amavasya' only for farmers. They should not work that day and resort to an 'agriculture strike'. This will send a big message in the country," he told reporters in Muzaffarnagar.

"We are also appealing to traders (for support) and people should also not make any purchase that day. We appeal to shopkeepers to keep their shops closed in support of the farmers and labourers," he said.

On the objective for the strike call, Tikait said there are several reasons for it. "The chief among reasons is the law on MSP Guarantee, unemployment, the Agniveer scheme, the pension scheme is also a big issue in the country for the people retiring from service," Tikait said.

He added that this is not going to be a farmers' strike alone as other organisations are also going to participate in it.

He said the transporters' community, which recently protested the new stringent law against drivers of vehicles involved in road accidents, has also been asked to strike work on February 16.

(with PTI inputs)

Published January 24th, 2024 at 16:29 IST

