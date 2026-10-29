Farmers In Distress Cyclone Arnab Threatens Extensive Paddy Loss Across Southern Odisha

Gajapati (Odisha) [India], October 29: The impact of Cyclone Arnab has been widely felt across Gajapati district, where continuous rainfall since Wednesday has triggered a flood-like situation in the Mahendratanaya River basin.

Floodwaters have entered several areas, including Baghasala, Bhinnala and Bapuji Peinth in Goshani block, disrupting daily life in the district.



Persistent rainfall has raised water levels in rivers and streams, inundating agricultural fields and entering villages at several places. Waterlogging has been particularly severe in parts of Goshani block, raising concerns among locals.

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday assured assistance to states affected by Cyclone Arnab, saying that the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Forces (SDRF) were carrying out rescue and relief operations.

In a post on X, Shah said he had spoken with the Chief Ministers of Andhra Pradesh, Puducherry, Odisha and Chhattisgarh and assured them of all possible assistance to mitigate the hardships faced by people affected by the disaster.

"In the wake of Cyclone Arnab, I spoke with the Chief Ministers of Andhra Pradesh, Puducherry, Odisha and Chhattisgarh and assured them of every assistance to mitigate the hardship of the people in the face of the disaster," said Shah.



He further added that "NDRF and SDRF teams have sprung into action and are continuing rescue and relief operations on a war footing. IMCTs will soon be sent to assess the impact and further assistance required. Government of India stands with the people with resolute commitment."

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According to the latest weather update by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the deep depression, the remnant of Very Severe Cyclonic Storm Arnab, moved nearly northwards at a speed of 22 kmph over the past six hours and weakened into a depression.



The system lay centred at 5:30 am on Thursday over south Chhattisgarh and adjoining south Odisha, near latitude 19.0°N and longitude 81.9°E. It was located approximately 20 km west of Jagdalpur in Chhattisgarh, 170 km southwest of Bhawanipatna in Odisha, 210 km southwest of Titlagarh in Odisha, 250 km south of Raipur and 350 km southwest of Sambalpur in Odisha.

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The system is likely to continue moving nearly northwards and weaken into a well-marked low-pressure area by Thursday evening, October 29, 2026. It remains under continuous surveillance by the Doppler Weather Radars at Raipur and Sambalpur.



Separately, a low-pressure area has formed over the south Andaman Sea and adjoining areas under the influence of an upper-air cyclonic circulation over the region on Wednesday. The system is likely to move west-northwestwards and intensify into a well-marked low-pressure area over the south Andaman Sea and adjoining Andaman and Nicobar Islands during the next 24 hours.