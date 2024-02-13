Advertisement

Farmers Protest, Kisan Delhi Chalo Andolan: A massive chaos erupted at the Punjab-Haryana (Shambhu) border as nearly 200 farmers began their 'Delhi Chalo' march, amid heavy barricading across Delhi-NCR. The situation turned ugly after the Haryana Police lobbed tear gas shells on a group of farmers who tried to break barricades set up at the Shambhu border in Ambala. Dramatic visuals showed police using drones to fire tear gas at the protesters. Later, a few of them (farmers) were detained as well near the Shambhu border. Riot control vehicles, including water cannons, have also been deployed at many places at Punjab and Haryana borders.

Besides, security personnel deployed in large numbers are keeping a hawk's eye via rones as well. Meanwhile, to avoid any untoward incident, internet services have been snapped across Punjab. Moreover, section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) has been imposed across Delhi and 15 districts of Haryana, prohibiting the assembly of five or more people and banning any kind of demonstration or march with tractor trolleys.

Farmers Protest: 10 Big Breaking Updates

Amid multiple rounds of tear gas fired by police, protesting farmers disperse and enter farmland at Shambhu on the Punjab-Haryana border. Police used tear gas drones at the Haryana-Punjab Shambhu border to disperse protesting farmers. Key border points such as Ghazipur, Tikri, and Singhu have been fortified with barricades, concrete blocks, and nails strategically placed on roads to deter tractors and trollies from entering the city. The Red Fort has been shut temporarily and security has been tightened to avoid 2020 seige-like situation.

Haryana Police detain protestors at Shambu border as chaos breaks out during farmers' movement towards Delhi to press for their various demands. In Haryana, 64 companies of paramilitary personnel and 50 from the Haryana Police have been deployed across various districts. In Delhi, security has been intensified with multi-layer barricades, concrete blocks, iron nails and walls of containers at border points. A group of Tamil Nadu farmers in Trichy lend support to 'Delhi Chalo' farmers' protest. Farmer leader P Ayyakannu said, "As per the Constitution, we can move freely within the country for our rights but the police are not allowing farmers to protest in Delhi...If PM Modi contests from any constituency in TN in the coming elections, then farmers will file nomination against him from that constituency." A few metro gates are closed in the following stations as per security instructions. However, stations are operational-Central Secretariat, Rajiv Chowk, Udyog Bhawan, Patel Chowk, Mandi House, Barakhamba Road, Janpath, Khan Market and Lok Kalyan Marg: DMRC Speaking to reporters, IG, Ambala Range Sibash Kabiraj said, "We welcome the farmers coming from Punjab but if they travel on tractors it will create problems for the people. They can travel on buses, trains or foot. If they come on tractors, we will not allow them. Section 144 has also been imposed..." The Delhi government rejected the Central government's proposal to convert Bawana Stadium into a jail in view of the farmers' march to Delhi. On the Centre's proposal, Delhi Government Home Minister Kailash Gehlot, stated, "The demands of the farmers are genuine. Secondly, it is the constitutional right of every citizen to make a peaceful protest. It is therefore incorrect to arrest the farmers..."

What Are Farmers Demanding?

Besides a legal guarantee for MSP, the farmers are demanding implementation of the Swaminathan Commission's recommendations, pensions for farmers and farm labourers, farm debt waiver, withdrawal of police cases and "justice" for victims of the Lakhimpur Kheri violence, reinstatement of the Land Acquisition Act - 2013, withdrawal from the World Trade Organization, and compensation for families of farmers who died during the previous agitation, among others.