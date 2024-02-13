English
Updated February 13th, 2024 at 12:44 IST

Delhi-NCR Traffic Alert: Massive Jam on DND, Gurugram and Ghazipur Border | VIDEO

In the wake of farmers' protests, massive traffic jams were spotted at borders connecting to Delhi.

Digital Desk
Traffic Jams at Delhi-Noida Chilla border
Traffic Jams at Delhi-Noida Chilla border Traffic Jams at Delhi-Noida Chilla border | Image:Republic
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
New Delhi: Massive traffic jams were seen at key borders connecting to Delhi in the wake of the farmer's protest today. Cities are choked amid multiple diversions. Long queues of cars were seen on Ghazipur, Chilla and Gurugram borders that connect Delhi with Ghaziabad, Noida, and Greater Noida.

Multi-layered barricading has been enforced and hundreds of police personnel have been deployed across the borders. Over 500 farmer unions are towards the national capital seeking their demands.

Amid this, the Chief Justice of India Chandrachud has acknowledged the traffic congestion in the National Capital Region (NCR) due to the farmers' march and assured that arrangements will be made to accommodate lawyers during court hearings.

Several videos were shared by news agencies and commuters themselves stuck in jams.

Ankit Singh, deputy commissioner of police (DCP), north east district, told news agency ANI, "Section 144 is in place. Bringing in tractor trolleys and assemblies is restricted. The Delhi Police and the CAPF are here. We have prepared to seal the border. We will ensure that no one breaks this border. If there is any untoward incident we will seal it completely."

Delhi-Noida Chilla Border:

Long choked lanes of cars were spotted at the Delhi-Noida Chilla border. 

Ghazipur Border:

Ranjit Singh Flyover:

Delhi-Noida-Delhi:

 Heavy vehicular traffic from Noida towards Delhi on the Delhi-Noida-Delhi (DND) road, was seen due to guarded and barricaded routes to prevent protesting farmers from entering the national capital.


 

Published February 13th, 2024 at 10:55 IST

