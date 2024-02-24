Agitating Farmers To Hold Candle March Today; Unions Ask Them To Stay Put At Borders Till Feb 29

Advertisement

Farmers Protest 2024: Farm leaders protesting under the banner of Samyukta Kisan Morcha and the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha at the borders of Delhi will hold a candle march on Saturday, February 24, said Sarwan Singh Pandher. The farm leaders have said that they would not perform the last rites of the protestor who died during the agitation until justice is served.

Farmers agitating at the Shambhu and Khanauri border will hold a candle march today and effigies will be burnt on Sunday. The agitating farmers will stay put at the two interstate border points till February 29 when the next course of action will be decided. “This is the 12th day of the morchas at Shambhu and Khanauri. Yesterday, Kisan Mazdoor Morcha and SKM (non-political) decided that a candle march will be held on both borders today evening, in the memory of martyrs,” said Sarwan Singh Pandher.

Farmers Plan Till February 29

“After this, on 25th Feb, we will have a convention on both borders. On the morning of 26th Feb, biers of WTO, corporate houses and governments will be burned; in the afternoon, at both borders over 20ft tall effigies will be burned. On 27th Feb, Kisan Mazdoor Morcha, SKM (non-political) will hold a meeting of all its leaders from across the country. On 28th Feb, both forums will sit and hold a discussion. On 29th Feb, the next steps will be decided,” said Sarwan Singh Pandher.

No Last Rites of the Dead Protestor

Farm leaders have claimed that cremation of Shubhkaran Singh, who died amid clashes between Haryana Police and Punjab farmers, will not take place till the Punjab government registers a case against those responsible it.

"Case under Section 302 IPC should be registered against those who are responsible for the death (of a farmer). We will not cremate that youth until he gets justice. There should be a complaint against the Haryana police and paramilitary who shot him," alleged Sarwan Singh Pandher. Subhkaran Singh, 21, a native of Bathinda, died on Wednesday at Khanauri border point during the ongoing agitation.