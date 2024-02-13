Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 13th, 2024 at 07:45 IST

Farmers Protest Live: Kisan Unions Set to March Towards Delhi Today, Security Beefed Up at Borders

Farmers Protest: Farmers Unions are set to march towards Delhi on Tuesday. Security has been heightened at borders in view of the march declared by farmers.

Digital Desk
Farmers Protest 2024 Live updates
Security has been beefed up at Delhi borders | Image:ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi: Farmers Unions are set to march towards Delhi on Tuesday. Security has been heightened at Delhi borders in view of the march declared by farmers. Several farmer associations, mostly from Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Punjab, have called for the march on February 13 to demand a law guaranteeing MSP for their produce, one of the conditions they had set when they agreed to withdraw their agitation in 2021.

  • Security tightened at Delhi's Shambhu border ahead of farmers' 'Delhi Chalo' march on Tuesday.
Advertisement

Published February 13th, 2024 at 06:58 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Kriti Sanon

Kriti Meets Fans

7 hours ago
G-Eazy

G-Eazy In Mumbai

7 hours ago
Tara Sutaria

Tara's Airport Look

7 hours ago
#BengalWomensUprising

Sandeshkhali's violence

7 hours ago
Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar

Dishul Reveal Baby's Face

7 hours ago
Vicky Kaushal

Vicky With Arm-Sling

7 hours ago
Krystle D'Souza Gives A Glimpse Of Her Vacation

Krystle's Vacation

7 hours ago
Dharmendra

Dharmendra's Viral Video

8 hours ago
Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone

Deepveer's Airport Style

8 hours ago
Rishabh Pant

Pant's inspiring video

11 hours ago
Elvish Yadav Slaps Man

Elvish Yadav Slaps Man

14 hours ago
Sidharth Malhotra

Sid-Kiara Viral Video

14 hours ago
Celebs

Neha Dhupia's Party

14 hours ago
Rubina Dilaik

Rubina's Beach Vacay

14 hours ago
Shamita Shetty

Shamita on TBMAUJ Trend

14 hours ago
Jennifer Aniston

Jen's 55th B-day

14 hours ago
Deepika Padukone

Geheraiyaan BTS

14 hours ago
Sidharth

Sid-Kiara Return To Bay

21 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. PM Modi to Inaugurate BAPS Temple in Abu Dhabi | All You Need to Know

    World15 minutes ago

  2. Macquarie's nine-month profit drops, commodities head to depart

    Business News18 minutes ago

  3. 2 Dead After Plane Crashes on Florida Highway | Horrific Visuals Emerge

    India News25 minutes ago

  4. Farmers' Protest: Traffic Advisory Issued | Avoid These Routes

    India News32 minutes ago

  5. Haryana Police Issue Advisory, Suggest Routes to Travel to Delhi

    India News34 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement