New Delhi: Farmers Unions are set to march towards Delhi on Tuesday. Security has been heightened at Delhi borders in view of the march declared by farmers. Several farmer associations, mostly from Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Punjab, have called for the march on February 13 to demand a law guaranteeing MSP for their produce, one of the conditions they had set when they agreed to withdraw their agitation in 2021.

#WATCH | Delhi: Security heightened at Delhi borders in view of the march declared by farmers towards the National Capital today



(Visuals from Singhu Border) pic.twitter.com/xAHhY86QWA — ANI (@ANI) February 12, 2024

Security tightened at Delhi's Shambhu border ahead of farmers' 'Delhi Chalo' march on Tuesday.