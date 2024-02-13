Updated February 13th, 2024 at 07:45 IST
Farmers Protest Live: Kisan Unions Set to March Towards Delhi Today, Security Beefed Up at Borders
Farmers Protest: Farmers Unions are set to march towards Delhi on Tuesday. Security has been heightened at borders in view of the march declared by farmers.
Security has been beefed up at Delhi borders | Image:ANI
New Delhi: Farmers Unions are set to march towards Delhi on Tuesday. Security has been heightened at Delhi borders in view of the march declared by farmers. Several farmer associations, mostly from Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Punjab, have called for the march on February 13 to demand a law guaranteeing MSP for their produce, one of the conditions they had set when they agreed to withdraw their agitation in 2021.
- Security tightened at Delhi's Shambhu border ahead of farmers' 'Delhi Chalo' march on Tuesday.
Published February 13th, 2024 at 06:58 IST
