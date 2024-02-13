Official sources said the gates have been shut for security arrangements on instructions of police authorities. | Image: PTI

New Delhi: In the wake of the farmers' march to the national capital, authorities on Tuesday have imposed restrictions at several Delhi Metro stations by removing the access of commuters to one or more entry/exit gates. However, these stations are not closed and entry and exit of passengers is permitted through other gates.

On the instructions of police authorities, the gates at the metro stations will remain closed for security arrangements. Many gates have been shut at several stations -- Rajiv Chowk, Mandi House, Central Secretariat, Patel Chowk, Udyog Bhawan, Janpath and Barakhamba Road, a senior official said.

A gate at Khan Market metro station has also been closed on Tuesday, the official added. Massive deployment of police and paramilitary personnel besides multi-layered barricading are in place to seal the national capital borders at Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur to prevent the protesting farmers from entering the city during their march.

(With PTI inputs)

