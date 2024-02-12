Advertisement

New Delhi: The Singhu Border, a crucial entry point to the national capital of India, on Monday experienced a chock-a-block situation as the traffic came to a screeching halt. The congestion is due to the ongoing farmers' protest. With thousands of farmers expecting to march into the national capital to voice their concerns about new agricultural laws, the roads leading to the border have come to a grinding halt, leaving commuters and travellers stranded for hours.

The stretch from Sonepat to the Singhu border is jam-packed, primarily due to security arrangements to prevent farmers from entering the national capital. On typical days, the 10-kilometre distance takes around 20 minutes for commuters, but on Monday due to the massive security deployment, it takes up to two hours. Traffic is either slow-moving or completely halted at various points along the route. Multiple levels of barricades have been erected, and security forces including ITBP, RAF, CRPF, and BSF are deployed in the area. Trucks are halted at Sonepat, with cranes, containers, water cannons, and teargas boxes placed at the border by the Delhi police.

Republic spoke to several commuters affected by the situation. Wajid, a rickshaw puller en route from Alipur to Singhu, expressed his frustration, stating that the heavy traffic and police checks have significantly impacted his ability to earn a livelihood. He recalls a previous protest that left him unemployed for four months and hopes for a swift resolution to avoid similar hardships.

Prashant, a commuter from Bawana, highlighted the lack of proper communication about the traffic situation, suggesting that better dissemination of information could have helped commuters plan their journeys accordingly. He expressed concerns about the potential escalation of the situation as the day progressed.

Navin, a bus conductor travelling from Delhi to Panipat emphasized the financial implications of the traffic jam, on both transporters and passengers. He recounted a previous protest that resulted in substantial financial losses and expressed hope for smoother traffic management this time around.

DCP Outer North Ravi Singh assured the Republic Media that stringent security measures are in place to maintain law and order. “He outlined the traffic advisory issued for commuters and reiterated the police's commitment to ensuring safe travel while preventing any violent incidents or forced entry into Delhi by protesters,” added the senior police official.

Delhi Police remains dedicated to ensuring the safety of commuters and preventing any disruption caused by the ongoing protest. The efforts at the border are aimed at maintaining peace and order while facilitating the smooth flow of traffic.