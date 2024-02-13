Advertisement

New Delhi: In wake of the farmers' march towards national capital demanding gurantee on MSP regime, Delhi's Red Fort has been closed for visitors, said senior ASI official as security has been beefed up in view of the protest.

The farmers of Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh embarked on their ‘Delhi Chalo' protest on February 13 after round of talks with two Union ministers over their demands remained ‘inconclusive.’

Advertisement

During the dialogue between the farmers and Centre, no consensus was reached on three key demands, including enactment of a law to guarantee a MSP for all crops, farmer loan waiver and the implementation of Swaminathan Commission recommendations.

The farmers protest 2.0 comes as follow-up to their 2020 protest in which they had camped at the Delhi border points for 13 months seeking scrap of three farm laws, agreed by the Centre.

Advertisement

Red Fort Violence

In an unprecedented turn of events, protesting farmers broke through police barricades on their tractors to hoist their own flag Nishan Sahib at Red Fort on January 26, 2021.

Advertisement

Across Delhi, police resorted to lathicharge and teargassing as farmers tried to break away from the designated rally routes and pelted stones at security personnel.

The Delhi Police in its chargesheet on the Republic Day violence revealed that there was a conspiracy to capture the Red Fort and make it the new site of farmer protest against the three new farm laws.

Advertisement







