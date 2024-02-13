English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 13th, 2024 at 14:15 IST

Farmers Protest: Delhi's Red Fort Shut for Visitors As Delhi Turns Into Fortress Again

Delhi's Red Fort closed for visitors, says senior ASI official as security beefed up in view of farmers' protest.

Ronit Singh
Farmers Protest: Delhi's Red Fort Shut for Visitors As Delhi Turns Into Fortress Again
Farmers Protest: Delhi's Red Fort Shut for Visitors As Delhi Turns Into Fortress Again | Image:PTI/File
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi: In wake of the farmers' march towards national capital demanding gurantee on MSP regime, Delhi's Red Fort has been closed for visitors, said senior ASI official as security has been beefed up in view of the protest. 

The farmers of Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh embarked on their ‘Delhi Chalo' protest on February 13 after round of talks with two Union ministers over their demands remained ‘inconclusive.’

Advertisement

During the dialogue between the farmers and Centre, no consensus was reached on three key demands, including enactment of a law to guarantee a MSP for all crops, farmer loan waiver and the implementation of Swaminathan Commission recommendations.

The farmers protest 2.0 comes as follow-up to their 2020 protest in which they had camped at the Delhi border points for 13 months seeking scrap of three farm laws, agreed by the Centre. 

Advertisement

Red Fort Violence 

In an unprecedented turn of events, protesting farmers broke through police barricades on their tractors to hoist their own flag Nishan Sahib at Red Fort on January 26, 2021. 

Advertisement

Across Delhi, police resorted to lathicharge and teargassing as farmers tried to break away from the designated rally routes and pelted stones at security personnel.

The Delhi Police in its chargesheet on the Republic Day violence revealed that there was a conspiracy to capture the Red Fort and make it the new site of farmer protest against the three new farm laws.

Advertisement


 


 

Advertisement

Published February 13th, 2024 at 14:07 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Kriti Sanon

Kriti Meets Fans

14 hours ago
G-Eazy

G-Eazy In Mumbai

14 hours ago
Tara Sutaria

Tara's Airport Look

14 hours ago
#BengalWomensUprising

Sandeshkhali's violence

14 hours ago
Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar

Dishul Reveal Baby's Face

14 hours ago
Vicky Kaushal

Vicky With Arm-Sling

14 hours ago
Krystle D'Souza Gives A Glimpse Of Her Vacation

Krystle's Vacation

15 hours ago
Dharmendra

Dharmendra's Viral Video

15 hours ago
Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone

Deepveer's Airport Style

15 hours ago
Rishabh Pant

Pant's inspiring video

18 hours ago
Elvish Yadav Slaps Man

Elvish Yadav Slaps Man

21 hours ago
Sidharth Malhotra

Sid-Kiara Viral Video

21 hours ago
Celebs

Neha Dhupia's Party

21 hours ago
Rubina Dilaik

Rubina's Beach Vacay

21 hours ago
Shamita Shetty

Shamita on TBMAUJ Trend

21 hours ago
Jennifer Aniston

Jen's 55th B-day

21 hours ago
Deepika Padukone

Geheraiyaan BTS

21 hours ago
Sidharth

Sid-Kiara Return To Bay

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Jawa 350 in new colour scheme showcased in India; launch soon

    Business News5 minutes ago

  2. Shots Fired at House of Pannu's Close Aide in Canada

    World5 minutes ago

  3. Farmers Protest: 10 Big Updates From Kisan Andolan

    India News5 minutes ago

  4. Valentine's Day: Ways To Celebrate The Day Of Love With Your Pet Dog

    Lifestyle5 minutes ago

  5. Video: Man Bites Cop After Being Caught Riding Without Helmet, Held

    India News7 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement