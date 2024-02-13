English
LIVE-BLOG

Updated February 13th, 2024 at 12:47 IST

Farmers Kisan Andolan Protest LIVE: Tear Gas Shells Lobbed at Protesting Farmers on Shambhu Border

Farmers Delhi Chalo Protest LIVE: In the wake of Kisan Andolan, security has been beefed up at the Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur border, with cement barricading, metal nails and barriers to restrict the movement of vehicles and prevent untoward incidents in the NCR. Stay tuned to this place for all the Farmers Delhi Chalo protest updates.

Digital Desk
Farmers Protest LIVE
Farmers Protest LIVE | Image: Republic Digital
  • Listen to this article
12: 29 IST, February 13th 2024

Heavy vehicular traffic from Noida towards Delhi on the Delhi-Noida-Delhi (DND) road, as Delhi borders are heavily guarded and barricaded to prevent protesting farmers from entering the national capital

12: 07 IST, February 13th 2024

Police fire tear gas to disperse protesting farmers at Punjab-Haryana Shambhu border.

11: 57 IST, February 13th 2024

Concrete slabs, barbed wires, police deployment in Haryana's Bahadurgarh as a measure to maintain law and order in view of farmers 'Delhi Chalo' march

11: 56 IST, February 13th 2024

Farmers continue 'Delhi Chalo' march on Ambala highway, onward to Punjab-Haryana Shambhu border. 

 

11: 55 IST, February 13th 2024

Chief Justice of India Chandrachud has acknowledged the traffic congestion in the National Capital Region and has assured to ensure that arrangements are in place to accommodate lawyers during court hearings.
 

11: 50 IST, February 13th 2024

In the earlier protests, almost all the farmer organisations in Punjab, Haryana and Western Uttar Pradesh, numbering more than 40, had come under the Sanyukt Kisa Morcha (SKM). This time a breakaway faction of that umbrella body is spearheading the protests. Sanyukt Kisan Morcha (non-political) excludes major farmer leaders who had hogged the headlines last time such as Darshan Pal, Joginder Singh Ugrahan, Rakesh Tikait, Balbir Singh Rajewal and Gurnam Singh Charuni.

11: 49 IST, February 13th 2024
  • Shambhu border: Ambala- Patiala
  • Khanouri border: Jind- Sangrur
  • Chikha border: Patiala- Kaithal
  • Dabwali border: Sirsa- Bathinda

 

11: 48 IST, February 13th 2024
  • Farmers are reiterating their demand for legislation that ensures a minimum support price (MSP) for crops, one of the conditions they had set when they agreed to withdraw their agitation against the now-repealed farm laws in 2021.
  • They are also demanding the implementation of the Swaminathan Commission’s recommendations. They also want pensions for farmers, and farm labourers, and farm debt waiver.
  • Farmers also want the Centre to provide ‘justice’ for victims of the Lakhimpur Kheri violence.  
11: 39 IST, February 13th 2024

Delhi Police personnel and barricades deployed at ITO intersection, section 144 CrPC imposed, in view of farmers' protest march to Delhi demanding a law guaranteeing MSP for crops. 
 

11: 31 IST, February 13th 2024

One or more gates at eight stations of the Delhi Metro were shut. However, these stations are not closed and entry and exit of passengers is permitted through other gates. Official sources said the gates have been shut for security arrangements on instructions of police authorities. Many gates have been shut at several stations -- Rajiv Chowk, Mandi House, Central Secretariat, Patel Chowk, Udyog Bhawan, Janpath and Barakhamba Road. 

11: 29 IST, February 13th 2024

Union Minister Arjun Munda says "We care about the interests of the farmers. It is not our concern if someone is doing politics over this issue. We have always been ready for talks and discussions and we are ready to do everything possible to find a solution to this issue. This issue also concerns the state governments. We need time to understand this issue and find a method to solve this..."

11: 28 IST, February 13th 2024

Punjab Police allows protesting farmers to cross the Rajpura bypass to head towards Haryana's Ambala onward to Delhi for their protest to press for their demands
 

11: 08 IST, February 13th 2024

Delhi Eastern Range's Additional CP Sagar Singh Kalsi says, "We have made very strict arrangements regarding the 'Delhi Chalo' march called by farmer organisations...Our aim is to stop the farmers peacefully and the common people do not face any inconvenience due to traffic…We are trying our best to deal with this situation peacefully..."

11: 06 IST, February 13th 2024

Noida, Uttar Pradesh: ADCP, Anil Kumar Yadav says, "...A Traffic plan has been prepared...Drones are also being used. Checking is happening at the Delhi border. Traffic in other parts is normal..."

11: 04 IST, February 13th 2024

Traffic snarls on the highway from Gurugram towards Delhi, police place concrete slabs on the road as a part of measures to stop farmers from marching to Delhi
 

11: 03 IST, February 13th 2024

Delhi Government rejects the central government's proposal to convert Bawana Stadium into a jail in view of the farmers' march to Delhi today. On the Centre's proposal, Delhi Government Home Minister Kailash Gehlot says "The demands of the farmers are genuine. It is the constitutional right of every citizen to make a peaceful protest. It is therefore incorrect to arrest the farmers..."

10: 57 IST, February 13th 2024

Farmer’s Protest: Punjab & Haryana High Court will hear PIL Challenging Internet Suspension, Border Sealing In Haryana today

10: 56 IST, February 13th 2024

Due to farmers' march, Sarhaul toll jam on NH 48, Delhi Police barricaded

10: 39 IST, February 13th 2024

To ensure law and order, Delhi police have already enforced Section 144, restricting entry of tractor trolleys and large assemblies as farmers from 9 states and Puducherry are scheduled to take part in the protest. 

