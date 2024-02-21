English
LIVE-BLOG

Updated February 21st, 2024 at 08:19 IST

Delhi on Alert as Farmers Resume Protest | LIVE UPDATES

Agitating farmers are set to begin their march again today after the failure of four rounds of talks with the Centre over a legal guarantee on MSP or crops.

Digital Desk
Farmers. Centre to hold fourth round of talks today
Farmers resume Delhi Chalo March after four round of talks remain inconclusive with Centre | Image: PTI/File
  • Listen to this article
8: 13 IST, February 21st 2024

Farmers Protest LIVE: Farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to announce a law on Minimum Support Price (MSP). “We request the Prime Minister to come forward and put an end to this protest by announcing a law on the MSP guarantee for the farmers,” said Pandher as farmers resumed Delhi Chalo March after failure of four rounds of talks. 

 

8: 08 IST, February 21st 2024

Farmers Protest LIVE: As the farmers resumed their Delhi Chalo march, they were seen wearing gas mask at Shambhu Border. 

 

 

 

8: 18 IST, February 21st 2024

Farmers Protest LIVE: Ambala police registered case against drivers for driving the machine to break the barricades put up by the forces. 

 

8: 14 IST, February 21st 2024

Farmers Protest LIVE: On deployment of security personnel, Farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher said, "We have told the govt that you can kill us but please don't oppress the farmers. We request the Prime Minister to come forward and put an end to this protest by announcing a law on the MSP guarantee for the farmers...The country will not forgive such a govt...There are paramilitary forces deployed in the villages of Haryana...What crime have we committed?...We have made you the Prime Minister. We never thought that the forces would oppress us this way...Please protect the Constitution and let us peacefully head towards Delhi. This is our right..."

8: 10 IST, February 21st 2024

Farmers Protest LIVE: Farmers marching to Delhi were detained in Manesar on Fenruary 20. 


 

8: 09 IST, February 21st 2024

Farmers Protest LIVE: Farmers resume their Delhi Chalo march on Wednesday, February 21. 

The agitating farmers are set to begin their march again today from two points on the Punjab-Haryana border after the failure of four rounds of talks with the Centre over a legal guarantee on minimum support price (MSP) for crops. 
 

