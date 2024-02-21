Delhi on Alert as Farmers Resume Protest | LIVE UPDATES

Farmers Protest LIVE: On deployment of security personnel, Farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher said, "We have told the govt that you can kill us but please don't oppress the farmers. We request the Prime Minister to come forward and put an end to this protest by announcing a law on the MSP guarantee for the farmers...The country will not forgive such a govt...There are paramilitary forces deployed in the villages of Haryana...What crime have we committed?...We have made you the Prime Minister. We never thought that the forces would oppress us this way...Please protect the Constitution and let us peacefully head towards Delhi. This is our right..."