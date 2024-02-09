Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 8th, 2024 at 14:46 IST

Farooq Abdullah draws Gaza analogy, calls for talks with Pakistan

Digital Desk
J&K
File photo of Farooq Abdullah. | Image:PTI
New Delhi: Reiterating that dialogue is the only way to resolve issues between India and Pakistan, National Conference (NC) leader Farooq Abdullah on Tuesday said that if we do not find a solution through dialogue, we will meet the same fate as Gaza and Palestine, which are being bombed by Israel.  His statement is expected to draw controversy and reactions from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders. 

Citing late former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's statement on India-Pakistan relations, Abdullah said, "Atal Bihari Vajpayee had said that we can change our friends but not our neighbours. If we remain friendly with our neighbours, both will progress. PM Modi also said that war is not an option now and the matters should be resolved through dialogue. Where is the dialogue?

“Nawaz Sharif is about to become the PM (of Pakistan) & they are saying that we are ready to talk (with India), but what is the reason why we are not ready to talk?”, Abdullah asked. 

His statement comes days after four soldiers were martyred as heavily armed terrorists attacked two Army vehicles in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir.

For the unversed, the vehicles, carrying the personnel from the site of a cordon-and-search operation, came under attack on December 21 at around around 3.30 pm at Dhatyar Morh between Dhera Ki Gali and Bufliaz under the jurisdiction of Surankote police station. 

Published December 26th, 2023 at 13:36 IST

