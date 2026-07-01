Farooq Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti, Manoj Jha Under Fire Over Fresh Pitch To Resume Talks With 'Terror Sponsor' Pakistan

Yet another political controversy has broken out after several prominent Indian political leaders and public figures signed an open letter urging India and Pakistan to restart dialogue and restore diplomatic engagement despite continuing tensions over cross-border terrorism.

Among the Indian signatories are National Conference president Farooq Abdullah, PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti, RJD MP Prof. Manoj Jha, separatist leader Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, former RAW chief AS Dulat, Mani Shankar Aiyar, Humayun Kabir, Jawhar Sircar, Mohammad Yousuf Tarigami and several others. The appeal, issued by the Centre for Peace and Progress, was addressed to PM Modi and Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif.

Letter Calls For Restoration Of Diplomatic Ties

Dated June 30, the letter has urged both governments to take ‘meaningful and sustained steps’ towards restoring peace, dialogue, normalcy and cooperation in South Asia. The signatories argued that continued hostility between India and Pakistan is depriving millions of young people of opportunities, prosperity and a secure future.

The letter states that India and Pakistan together are home to nearly one-fifth of humanity and says the region's future should be shaped by peace, development, connectivity and cooperation rather than confrontation.

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Key Demands In The Letter

The signatories called for several confidence-building measures, including -

Restoration of full diplomatic relations.

Reinstatement of High Commissioners in New Delhi and Islamabad.

Resumption of normal visa services.

Restarting a comprehensive bilateral dialogue on all outstanding issues, including Jammu and Kashmir.

Revisiting the 2004-2007 framework on Kashmir.

Steps towards demilitarisation and de-escalation while addressing the security concerns of both countries.

Reopening the Attari-Wagah border for trade and travel.

Resuming the Srinagar-Muzaffarabad bus service.

Reopening airspace for commercial flights.

Reopening the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor.

Facilitating access to Sharada Peeth in Pakistan's Neelum Valley and other religious and cultural heritage sites.

The letter concluded by urging both governments to choose engagement over isolation, dialogue over hostility and cooperation over confrontation.

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Mirwaiz Backs Dialogue With Pakistan

Separatist leader Mirwaiz Umar Farooq defended his appeal for talks, saying if the United States and Iran can return to the negotiating table after conflict, India and Pakistan should also engage in dialogue.

He said that wars do not resolve disputes and argued that only dialogue can address longstanding issues, including the Kashmir issue. Mirwaiz also said that the Indian subcontinent possesses enormous economic potential and abundant human resources, which can only be fully realised if political leadership works towards improving relations.

BJP Hits Back, Calls Signatories 'Terror Apologists'

The BJP launched a sharp attack on the signatories, accusing them of repeatedly advocating talks with Pakistan despite Islamabad's continued support for cross-border terrorism. BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla described the signatories as ‘terror apologists’ and questioned their timing when India has adopted a tougher doctrine against terrorism following the Pahalgam terror attack.

Referring to Operation Sindoor, Poonawalla said that India has made it clear that it will not differentiate between terrorists and those who shelter them. He also pointed to India's decision to keep the Indus Waters Treaty in abeyance and highlighted New India's policy is to respond decisively to terrorism.

He alleged that instead of standing with India's armed forces and expressing solidarity with victims of Pakistan-sponsored terror, the signatories were once again advocating dialogue with Islamabad.

Poonawalla further claimed that the same leaders had questioned India's surgical strikes, the Balakot airstrikes and Operation Sindoor, and said that the latest appeal was an insult to the country's martyrs and armed forces.