Farooq Abdullah's Brother Mustafa Kamal Bats For Talks With Pakistan

Jammu and Kashmir: Senior National Conference (NC) leader and brother of former Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah, Mustafa Kamal, quoted another controversy on Thursday, February 8, as he demanded New Delhi to engage in a dialogue with Pakistan. Mustafa Kamal alleged that India has consistently sought reasons to avoid engaging in meaningful dialogue with Pakistan, asserting that Pakistan is a party to the Jammu and Kashmir dispute.

Kamal said that India must indulge in a dialogue with Pakistan in order to resolve the issue of Jammu and Kashmir. “India always looks for reasons not to talk to Pakistan” said Kamal, suggesting that New Delhi needs to sit down with Islamabad and talk over the issue.

In December last year, Farooq Abdullah also asserted that India must hold a dialogue with Pakistan. Farooq Abdullah said that if we do not find a solution through dialogue, we will meet the same fate as Gaza and Palestine, which are being bombed by Israel. "Nawaz Sharif is about to become the PM (of Pakistan) & they are saying that we are ready to talk (with India), but what is the reason why we are not ready to talk?” Abdullah asked.

On the contrary, the Indian government has consistently maintained its position on bilateral talks with Pakistan, emphasizing that dialogue can only take place in an environment free from terrorism and cross-border violence.

Pulwama, Uri Orchestrated By Central Govt: Kamal

Earlier, Kamal claimed that the Pulwama attack was orchestrated by the central government.

“It is very clear that the attacks were planned by the Union government. We didn't see photos of their (soldiers') bodies. Until the government makes it clear who was behind the attacks, fingers will remain pointed towards the agencies of the Government of India," said Mustafa Kamal.

Mustafa Kamal Questions Afzal Guru's Death Sentence

He had also questioned the death sentence to Afzal Guru in the 2001 Parliament Attack case, alleging that he was not present at the spot.

"How can you punish Afzal Guru when he was not even there? I feel there is an element of communalism in it. If he was not a Muslim, he would probably have been released by the court then and there,” said Kamal for which he was slammed by his brother Farooq Abdullah.

