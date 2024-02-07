The duo used a screen printer, green foil paper, JK Excel bond papers, cutters, and a lamination machine for the illegal activity. | Image: ANI

Advertisement

Hyderabad: Two people have been arrested for printing and using fake Indian currency notes, with a total value of more than Rs 4 lakh, as reported by the police on Sunday.

The main suspect, Vanam Laxminarayana, skilled in computers, allegedly used a screen printer, green foil paper, JK Excel bond papers, cutters, and a lamination machine for the illegal activity. As per an ANI, the duo, inspired by the web series 'Farzi,' decided to produce counterfeit notes and put them into circulation.

Advertisement

Among them, Laxminarayana’s partner, Erukala Pranay Kumar, was held while testing fake money at a fruit and vegetable market with Rs 20,000 in counterfeit currency. The police then seized 810 fake Rs 500 notes that were meant for circulation, along with printers, a scanner, and other related items. The investigation revealed that Laxminarayana, who had previously committed mortgage fraud, involved Kumar in the crime by promising a share of the profits.

Both Laxminarayana and Kumar are currently in the custody of the Hyderabad Police.