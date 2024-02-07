Advertisement

In a recent announcement, the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) has mandated the updating of Know Your Customer (KYC) details for FASTag before the January 31 deadline. The NHAI warns that, irrespective of sufficient balance, all FASTags with incomplete KYC updates will be deactivated or blacklisted by banks after this date.

What is FASTag?

FASTag is an electronic toll collection system designed to manage the toll tax payments at highway toll plazas. A small RFID-enabled tag affixed to the car's windscreen is linked to either a bank account or a prepaid card. When a vehicle equipped with a FASTag approaches a toll booth, the RFID technology allows the scanner to read the tag and automatically deduct the applicable toll.

Steps to Update FASTag KYC:

Visit the official FASTag website.

Log in using your mobile number and the OTP received on your phone.

Navigate to the "My Profile" section on the homepage and click on the KYC tab.

Provide all necessary details and click the submit button to complete the KYC process.

Required Documents for FASTag KYC Update:

To complete the FASTag KYC, you will need the following documents:

Vehicle Registration Certificate.

Identity proof.

Address proof.

Passport-size photo.

Checking FASTag Status:

Visit fastag.ihmcl.com.

Click on the Login tab located at the top right of the page.

Login using OTP and provide your registered mobile number.

Navigate to the My Profile section on the dashboard to check the KYC status of your FASTag.

Ensure compliance with the KYC update to avoid deactivation or blacklisting of your FASTag after the January 31 deadline