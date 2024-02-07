Advertisement

Delhi: Delhi’s parking system is going to be drastically changed as of 1st March, 2024. All surface and multilevel parking facilities under the control of the Delhi Municipal Corporation will accept digital payment options for parking fees, the corporation declared. The corporation's whole parking facility management portfolio will eventually be included in this project, which starts with 21 surface parking lots.

FAStag For Parking Fees

Using Fastag to pay parking fines results in time savings and fewer traffic problems since connected accounts are automatically deducted. The new system, which includes Fastag, is initially being implemented in 21 surface parking lots. Drivers will be able to pay parking fees directly from their Fastag accounts. There are plans to incorporate this technology into all parking lots, including the more than 400 that the company oversees. Together with the other surface parking spaces, this comprises about 15 multilevel parking facilities.

Venues Of New System

East of Kailash: Next to a movie theater. Subhash Nagar: Parking on multiple levels. Surface parking is available in Dwarka Sector at Metro stations, Sectors 4, 12, and 13. Rajendra Place, Geeta Colony, Janakpuri District Center, Sultanpuri, Dilshad Garden, and the Old Delhi Railway Station are a few other noteworthy places.

Benefits Of New System

Time-saving: Reducing gridlock at parking exits and saving drivers time are two benefits of automated charge deduction. Efficiency: The parking fee procedure is anticipated to be streamlined and made more user-friendly and efficient by the Fastag-based system. Future Plans: Within a year, the Delhi Municipal Corporation hopes to modernize the city's entire parking infrastructure by implementing this system in all of its parking locations.

The Delhi Municipal Corporation has taken a major step toward improving urban infrastructure and simplifying daily travels for the public by moving towards digital parking tax collecting. The larger goals of digital India and smart city initiatives are anticipated to be supported by this endeavor as well.