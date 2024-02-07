Advertisement

Korba: An unusual gesture by a father at his daughter's wedding caught everyone's attention when distributed helmets as return gifts to raise awareness related to road safety in Chhattisgarh's Korba.

Sed Yadav, a resident of the Mudapar area in Korba city used his daughter Nilima's wedding as an opportunity to raise awareness about road safety and also danced wearing a helmet.

Nilima, a sports teacher, tied the knot with Khamhan Yadav of Lankahuda village in Sarangarh-Bilaigarh district.

Guests who reached the wedding venue on their motorcycles were in for a surprise when they were handed helmets as a return gift by the Sed.

Speaking to reporters, Yadav said, "I felt my daughter's wedding was the best occasion to raise awareness about road safety. I told the guests that life is precious, and I appealed to them not to drink and drive as most road accidents occur due to drunk driving." He said twelve members of his family also decided to dance wearing helmets during the wedding to support the cause.

"I distributed around 60 helmets to guests along with sweets," he added.

(With PTI inputs)