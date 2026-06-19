Father Of A+ Category Terrorist Mudassir Arrested With Arms And Ammunition By Kishtwar Police

In a major crackdown on terror, Jammu and Kashmir Police in Kishtwar has arrested Tariq Ahmed Ginoo, father of Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist Mudassir Hussain along with huge cache of arms and ammunition from upper reaches of Dachan area of Kishtwar. Mudassir Hussain is carrying reward of 10 lakh along with Riyaz and Jehangeer Saroori for their involvement in several terror crimes in the region. Arrested Tariq is Government employee in forest department.

Officials informed Republic that a team of Special Operations Group (SOG) Kishtwar arrested two persons at Tander Dachan identified as Tariq Ahmed Gainoo and Mohd Iqbal. “Based on their interrogation, Police has recovered 16 live cartridges (ammunition) of AK-47 and 02 UBGL grenades and 01 cylindrical UBGL from a hide-out at Kanzalgoth forest of Tander area of Dachan. We are questioning duo for more links in this regard,” he added.

Officials said that one of the two arrested, Tariq Ahmed Gainoo, father of Hizbul terrorist Mudassir Hussain was on the radar of the forces since long. “As soon as we got the information, teams got into action and Tariq Ahmed Gainoo was arrested and based on subsequent interrogation, we have recovered huge cache of arms and ammunition,” he added.

Earlier, IG Jammu Police Bhim Sen Tuti told Republic that after eliminating Jaish commander Saifullah, security forces have launched a massive operation in Kishtwar to eliminate local terrorists. “Now, three Hizbul Mujahideen terror commanders who have been active for more than a decade, are on the radar of Jammu and Kashmir Police. The police have announced a cash reward of ₹10 lakh each on these three commanders. Mohammad Amin, alias Jahangir Saroori, has reportedly been active in the area for over two decades. Terrorist Riyaz Ahmad alias Hazari and Mudassir Hussain also carry rewards of ₹10 lakh each. Three local terrorists are currently active in the area and police operations against them are ongoing,” he added.