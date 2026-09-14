Father, Teen Son Killed After Scooter Rams into Broken-Down Lorry in Karnataka

Haveri: A 41-year-old man and his 15-year-old son were killed on the spot after the scooter they were travelling on rammed into a broken-down lorry from behind on National Highway-48 in Karnataka’s Haveri district, police said. The accident took place on Sunday evening near Gundena Halli Cross in Byadagi taluk.

The deceased were identified as Maruti, 41, and his son Parashuram, 15, residents of Chikkaldinni village in Hukkeri taluk of Belagavi district. According to police, Maruti was travelling from Hiriyur towards Chikkaldinni on a TVS XL scooter along with his wife, 31-year-old Manjula, and their two sons.

A lorry had reportedly broken down on National Highway-48 near Gundena Halli Cross. The scooter allegedly rammed into the stationary vehicle from behind after the family failed to notice the broken-down lorry on the road. The impact of the collision was severe, resulting in the deaths of Maruti and Parashuram at the spot.

Maruti’s wife Manjula and their younger son, 13-year-old Nanjunda, also sustained serious injuries in the accident. They were initially admitted to Haveri District Hospital for treatment and were later shifted to the Karnataka Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) Hospital in Hubballi for further medical care.

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A case has been registered at Byadagi Police Station in connection with the accident, and further investigation is underway. In another road accident in Karnataka last month, a 16-year-old student was killed and two others were injured after a private bus collided with a two-wheeler carrying three first-year pre-university students in Kolar district.

The accident occurred near Katamachanahalli Gate on the Chintamani-Bengaluru road on August 15. The deceased was identified as Deepika, a resident of R Gollahalli village. Her companions, Tripura and Smitha, both aged 16, sustained injuries. Police said Tripura suffered severe head injuries and was shifted to NIMHANS in Bengaluru, while Smitha sustained a leg fracture and was undergoing treatment at SNR Hospital in Kolar.

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The three students were travelling towards Kaiwara temple after attending Independence Day celebrations at their college when the accident occurred. The bus driver reportedly fled the scene following the collision. Chintamani Rural Police registered a case and launched an investigation.