FCRA Amendment Bill Likely To Be Tabled in Lok Sabha Next Week

New Delhi: The Union government is expected to introduce the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA) Amendment Bill in the Lok Sabha next week during the ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament, according to ANI.

The proposed legislation is likely to be tabled in the Lower House in the coming days, with Union Home Minister Amit Shah set to lead the debate on the measure.

The Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2026, introduced in the Lok Sabha on March 25, seeks to amend the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act, 2010, with the stated objective of enhancing transparency and accountability of foreign contributions in the country.

The Bill provides for the cessation of the FCRA certificate of an organisation upon expiry, non-renewal or refusal of renewal by the government. The amendments also establish a designated authority for "a comprehensive framework for vesting, supervision, management and disposal of foreign contribution and assets, including provisional and permanent vesting."