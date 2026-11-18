Mumbai: The Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena on Wednesday opposed the distribution of Congress leader Sonia Gandhi's memoir Belonging, accusing it of denigrating Veer Savarkar and attempting to whitewash history.

Shiv Sena leaders, including Shaina NC, Sanjay Nirupam and Anand Dubey, tore pages from the book and demanded that publisher HarperCollins remove the passages on pages 201 and 443.

Speaking during the press conference, Shiv Sena leader Anand Dubey said the book contained remarks against Savarkar that the party could not tolerate, while describing him as a revered personality.

"Inside, it is filled with poison against our great personality—poison. We cannot tolerate this. Savarkar means brilliance, Savarkar means penance, Savarkar means austerity. He is our revered figure. Nowhere in the entire world has anyone received a sentence of fifty years of life imprisonment. He spent eleven years in the Cellular Jail enduring severe torture, and was also kept under house arrest for three to four years," he said.

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He further objected to what he described as repeated insults to Savarkar and tore pages from the book as a symbolic protest.

"Such a great personality is being insulted repeatedly. We have decided that this book—I had no desire at all in my mind, and as I said just yesterday, I neither know about it nor have any interest in reading it, because there are many great figures in our country whose books we read—its page number 201 and the rest, I am tearing this up. It is being torn apart. And along with it, by tearing up this photograph, this is a symbolic protest asking how long we are supposed to endure the insult of our revered figure, Dubey said."

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Dubey also criticised those who refer to Savarkar as "maafiveer", questioning whether they understood the hardships he had endured.

"Whoever feels like it comes and calls him 'maafiveer.' Have you ever even thought about his suffering in your dreams? Your forefathers undertook journeys while sitting in palaces, whereas he completely sacrificed himself. He made such a sacrifice that even the entire universe together cannot repay it," he added.