New Delhi: Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) Director General GP Singh hailed the elimination of top Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) commander Mohammad Lateef Bhat in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Wednesday, delivering a pointed message on social media: "Congratulations, guys. Some dishes are best served cold, even in cold weather."

The cryptic remark from the paramilitary chief came hours after joint security forces neutralised Bhat, described by officials as one of Kashmir’s most-wanted operatives and the last surviving local terrorist in the Valley, following a tense standoff in the Zangalpora village of Kulgam’s Devsar area.

Bhat was the prime suspect behind the November 11 ambush on a CRPF post at Akhran near Mir Bazar, an attack that left three CRPF personnel injured. Security forces launched a targeted cordon-and-search operation in Zangalpora after receiving specific intelligence regarding Bhat's movement.

Having narrowly escaped an earlier gunfight near the Laroo bypass on Monday, in which his associate, Umar Nisar Dar, a recent recruit to LeT offshoot The Resistance Front (TRF), was killed, Bhat sought refuge inside a local mosque to evade capture. Recognising the sensitivity of the location, senior police and security officials prioritised restraint and civilian safety. Authorities made repeated public appeals and even connected with Bhat via a prolonged video call, urging him to lay down his weapons and surrender.

Advertisement

However, Bhat rejected all offers, reportedly telling officers during the call that "Allah is enough for me," before opening fire on the surrounding troops around 2:45 PM. In the ensuing controlled exchange of gunfire, security forces neutralised Bhat without causing any structural damage to the mosque.

Senior security officials lauded the operation as one of the biggest counter-terrorism breakthroughs of 2026 in South Kashmir, noting that meticulous tactical discipline ensured both the elimination of a key terror mastermind and the complete preservation of the religious site.

Advertisement