Pak Handler Ordered Punjab ASI Murder, Demanded Video For Narcotics Loyalty Test: Police Chief Reveals Chilling Plot

New Delhi: A Pakistan-based handler allegedly orchestrated the killing of Punjab Police Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Harjit Singh as a “loyalty test” for local criminals seeking entry into the cross-border narcotics trade, Amritsar Police Commissioner Harmanbir Singh Gill said.

According to the Commissioner, the Pakistan-based handler lured the accused with promises of money and a foothold in the narcotics network. As proof of their allegiance, they were allegedly instructed to identify an isolated policeman, kill him and record the act on camera before sending the footage to the handler.

The police said ASI Harjit Singh was on routine patrol duty when he was shot dead by unidentified gunmen in an area under the Hakima police station in Amritsar. Following the killing, police intensified surveillance and set up checkpoints across the city.

Police Commissioner Gill said the accused had filmed the ASI after the attack and forwarded the footage to the Pakistan-based handler. Investigators are now expected to retrieve the video from the suspects’ mobile phones through forensic examination. Police will also examine location coordinates and other digital evidence to establish the chain of events, the Commissioner said.

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Prime Accused Killed In Thanda Road Encounter

The Punjab Police subsequently tracked down the prime accused in the case. According to the police, the suspect was intercepted at a checkpoint on Thanda Road in Amritsar.

When police signalled him to stop, he allegedly opened fire. The suspect fired four rounds, while the police fired six rounds in self-defence, Commissioner Gill said. The accused sustained a gunshot wound and was rushed to hospital, but was declared brought dead.

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Another suspect who was travelling with him managed to escape under the cover of darkness, police said. Teams have been deployed to trace and arrest him.

The encounter came after police launched an intensive investigation into the killing of ASI Harjit Singh. According to DCP Operations Jugraj Singh, the incident took place around 10 pm on September 17, after which police received information that a young man had been shot. Officers rushed to the spot and took the victim to hospital, but he had already died.

A case was registered at Islamabad Police Station, following which multiple teams were formed on the directions of the Amritsar Police Commissioner. Investigators used both technical and human intelligence to trace the suspects, leading to the arrest of accused Akashdeep Singh, DCP Jugraj Singh said on September 19.

Police Identify Three People Involved

The DCP said investigators had identified three people in connection with the killing and were working to arrest the remaining accused. Police have also learnt about a previous rivalry, although the exact nature and motive of that dispute remain part of the investigation.

Akashdeep Singh is to be produced before a court to seek his remand. Police said further details are expected to emerge during questioning.

The latest investigation, however, has pointed to a wider cross-border conspiracy, with the Amritsar Police Commissioner alleging that a Pakistan-based handler was behind the operation and had used the murder as a test of loyalty for criminals being recruited into the narcotics network.

Police said the video allegedly recorded during the killing and digital evidence from the accused's phones could become crucial to establishing the Pakistan-based link.