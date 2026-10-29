Jharkhand Hospital Horror: FIR Against 8 After Stray Dog Seen Carrying Newborn's Remains at MMCH

New Delhi: An FIR has been registered against eight people, including the operator of a private hospital, doctors, medical attendants and a technician associated with Medinirai Medical College and Hospital (MMCH), after a stray dog was seen carrying the remains of a newborn in its mouth on the hospital premises in Jharkhand's Palamu district.

The case was registered late on Wednesday, October 28, following an investigation into the incident that came to light after a video of the dog carrying the remains went viral on social media. Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the pregnancy termination, the disposal of the remains and the alleged involvement of people associated with the medical facilities.

According to reports, the investigation has also raised questions about whether the prescribed procedures for pregnancy termination and the disposal of foetal remains were followed.

FIR Registered Under BNS, POCSO

The FIR was lodged by Dr Praveen Oraon, a medical officer at the Additional Primary Health Centre in Jamuney. Medininagar Town Police Station registered the case under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the Pre-Conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques (PCPNDT) Act and the Clinical Establishments Act.

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The eight people named in the case include the operator of a private hospital, doctors, medical attendants and an MMCH technician. Investigators suspect the involvement of an MMCH employee in an alleged pregnancy termination carried out at the private hospital.

Sub-Divisional Police Officer Rajesh Yadav said Sub-Inspector Anil Kumar Yadav had been appointed as the investigating officer. Police are examining the roles of those named in the FIR and the circumstances in which the remains were brought to and abandoned on the MMCH campus.

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Viral Video Shows Dog Carrying Newborn's Remains

The incident came to light on Tuesday, October 27, when a stray dog was reportedly spotted carrying what appeared to be the remains of a newborn in its mouth inside the MMCH campus in Daltonganj, Palamu district.

The video subsequently circulated widely on social media, triggering concern over hospital security and the circumstances surrounding the incident.

According to reports, the dog was spotted between 9.30 am and 9.45 am. Hospital visitors and attendants reportedly saw the animal before it disappeared from the area.

MMCH medical superintendent Dr Ajay Kumar said hospital staff had been instructed to look for the dog and check whether the remains were still on the premises. Staff from the labour room, paediatric ward and other departments were also asked to remain vigilant.

The incident prompted the district administration and police to launch an investigation to establish the source of the remains and determine whether negligence had occurred.

Initial Search At Hospital Campus

Palamu Deputy Commissioner Dilip Pratap Singh Shekhawat and Superintendent of Police Kapil Chaudhary visited MMCH after the video surfaced and directed officials to conduct a search.

The administration searched several areas of the campus, including the vicinity of the post-mortem house and nearby bushes. However, the initial search did not establish the whereabouts of the dog or the remains.

Officials were directed to examine CCTV footage around the post-mortem house, coordinate with the hospital superintendent and local police, and speak to community health workers, residents and passers-by to establish the sequence of events.

Hospital authorities said no newborn deaths had been reported in the labour room or delivery ward since October 25. Two newborns who died in the Special Newborn Care Unit on October 25 had reportedly been handed over to their families.

The police outpost at the hospital contacted the families, who confirmed that they had taken the bodies home and buried them according to their traditions.

Probe Traces Remains To Private Hospital

The subsequent investigation reportedly traced the source of the remains to a private healthcare facility located near MMCH.

According to reports, CCTV footage showed two women carrying a bag towards the area near the hospital's post-mortem house at around 5.12 am. The women were later seen returning without the bag.

Investigators also recovered an abandoned bag bearing bloodstains, which was seized as part of the probe.

The investigation reportedly indicated that an eight-month-old foetus had been aborted following a procedure involving a 16-year-old girl from the Patan area. Officials are examining the circumstances of the procedure and the alleged disposal of the remains on the MMCH campus.

The findings have prompted investigators to examine whether the procedure complied with applicable laws and whether there was any attempt to conceal evidence connected with the treatment.

The circumstances surrounding the pregnancy termination, the death of the foetus and the disposal of the remains remain under investigation.

Hospital And Ultrasound Centre Sealed

Following the initial investigation, the Palamu district administration sealed Uttam Hospital and the adjoining Nipun Ultrasound Centre late on Tuesday, October 27.

The action was taken on the orders of Deputy Commissioner Dilip Pratap Singh Shekhawat. Officials are examining whether the applicable provisions governing pregnancy termination, diagnostic procedures and the disposal of foetal remains were followed.

The administration is also investigating possible violations of the Medical Termination of Pregnancy (MTP) Act and other relevant regulations.

Two pregnant women who were admitted to the private hospital and awaiting delivery were shifted to MMCH after the facility was sealed. Hospital superintendent Dr Ajay Kumar said they were transferred under medical care and observation.

Hospital Security Under Scrutiny

The incident has also raised questions about security arrangements at MMCH and the movement of stray animals within the hospital campus.

Dr Ajay Kumar said the municipal corporation had been asked to control the movement of stray dogs around the premises. He pointed out that the hospital's multiple entry and exit points made it vulnerable to stray animals entering the campus.

The FIR against eight people marks a further step in the investigation. Police are examining the evidence, the circumstances surrounding the pregnancy termination and the alleged disposal of the remains.

Further action will depend on the findings of the ongoing investigation.