FIR Against Mamata Banerjee Over Alleged Calcutta HC Order Violation at TMCP Rally

New Delhi: An FIR has been registered against former West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee and organisers of the Trinamool Congress Chhatra Parishad (TMCP) over the alleged violation of a Calcutta High Court order during the student wing’s foundation day programme in Kolkata.

The case was registered at Hastings Police Station in connection with the rally held on Friday, August 28. Police alleged that the conditions laid down by the High Court for the event were breached, including directions concerning the use of Cathedral Road and the movement of traffic.

The Calcutta High Court had permitted the TMCP foundation day programme at Cathedral Road but directed that one flank of the road be kept open to ensure uninterrupted movement of vehicles and pedestrians.

Police alleged that the restriction was not followed as TMC supporters occupied both flanks of the road.

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According to the police complaint, the crowd also pushed aside barricades and jostled with personnel deployed for maintaining law and order. The complaint further alleged that the programme continued beyond the time limit prescribed by the court.

The FIR was registered under Sections 61(2), 223, 125(a), 132 and 285 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The complaint was filed by police Sub-Inspector Apu Baidya, with the case recorded as Hastings Police Station Case No. 112 dated August 28, 2026.

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Hundreds of TMC workers and supporters had gathered at Cathedral Road for the TMCP foundation day event, where Mamata Banerjee addressed the gathering.

The police have said that the role of all those involved in the alleged violation will be examined as part of the investigation. The allegations made in the FIR are yet to be established in court.