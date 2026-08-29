Mehbooba Mufti Slams Delay, Demands Crime Branch Probe in Kishtwar Minor’s Rape-Murder Case

Srinagar: Former Chief Minister and PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Saturday said the rape and death of a 14-year-old tribal schoolgirl in Chatroo is “not merely another crime but a wound on society’s conscience,” urging Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha to hand over the case to the Crime Branch for a “fair, transparent and time-bound investigation”.

In a post on X, Mufti called the ten-day delay in decisive action unacceptable. She warned that “the silence surrounding this brutal crime is only deepening the anguish of the grieving family and eroding public faith in the justice system.”

Police confirmed on Friday the arrest of staff nurse Sonika from Kishtwar District Hospital for her alleged role in the illegal termination of the victim’s pregnancy. Her arrest brings the total number of people held in the case to six.

Investigators revealed that the victim had been subjected to repeated sexual abuse over several months by her school teacher, Khalid Hussain Sheikh, 42, which led to an advanced stage of pregnancy.

Advertisement

Sheikh, along with his brother, allegedly attempted to terminate the pregnancy by administering drugs. When complications developed, the girl was first taken to a public health centre in Chatroo and later shifted to Kishtwar District Hospital with the help of a sanitation worker at the facility, who has since been dismissed for suppressing information about the crime. During subsequent questioning, the involvement of staff nurse Sonika in the failed termination procedure came to light, resulting in her arrest.

Meanwhile, Police said the Special Investigation Team (SIT), constituted by the Kishtwar SSP, is executing a scientific, impartial and evidence-based probe, with further arrests possible wherever warranted. FIR No. 34/2026 was registered under the POCSO Act and Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, with SC/ST Act provisions added after NCST’s notice. Education Department has suspended Khalid Sheikh, while one hospital employee was dismissed.

Advertisement

Former minister and DPAP leader GM Saroori, has reached out to Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, requesting that the probe be handed over to the J&K Crime Branch. He urged authorities to expedite the chargesheet and send the matter to a fast-track court for prompt justice.

On Thursday, the Gurjar Desh Charitable Trust (GDCT) demanded the constitution of a dedicated fast-track court with day-to-day proceedings, prosecution under all applicable laws, and strict monitoring by senior authorities to ensure transparency and accountability. “All available evidence must be preserved, and a safety audit of schools in tribal areas undertaken,” GDCT said.