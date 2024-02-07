Updated February 6th, 2024 at 14:28 IST
Fire at Flat in Pune Building, No Casualty
A fire broke out at a flat in an 11-storey residential building in Maharashtra's Pune city on Tuesday, fire officials said.
Press Trust Of India
- India
- 1 min read
Fire at flat in Pune building, no casualty | Image:Freepik
Advertisement
Pune: A fire broke out at a flat in an 11-storey residential building in Maharashtra's Pune city on Tuesday, fire officials said.
There was so far no report of any casualty, the officials said.
Advertisement
The blaze erupted at around 1 pm in the flat on the top floor of the building located in Mohammadwadi area, they said.
Five fire tenders and other equipment were rushed to the spot and efforts were on to douse the blaze, the officials said.
Advertisement
The cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained, they said.
Advertisement
Published February 6th, 2024 at 14:27 IST
Advertisement
Recommended
Web Stories5 minutes ago
Galleries11 minutes ago
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.