Updated February 26th, 2024 at 10:49 IST

Fire Breaks Out at Building in Delhi's Mangolpuri

A fire broke out at a three-storey building at a truck market in Delhi's Mangolpuri area on Sunday.

Digital Desk
mangolpuri fire
Fire Breaks Out at Building in Delhi's Mangolpuri | Image:Republic
New Delhi: A fire broke out at a three-storey building at a truck market in Delhi's Mangolpuri area on Sunday. 

A total of 16 tenders rushed to the spot. 

The fire occurred on first, second and third floor. 

The cause of the fire is not known. 

Published February 26th, 2024 at 10:49 IST

