Thane: A fire incident was reported at an apartment in a four-storey building in Maharashtra's Thane district in the early hours of Sunday. According to Thane Municipal Corporation's disaster management cell chief Yasin Tadvi, four people, including a couple and their three children, who were present inside the house when blaze erupted, managed to escape unhurt.

The blaze erupted at around 3.57 am in the apartment located on the fourth floor of the building at Kalyan Phata in Diva area, he said. The fire, suspected to have originated from a cooler, quickly spread to the electrical board, wirings, fridge, washing machine, cupboards, clothes and documents, causing extensive damage to the house, the official said.

Local firemen and the disaster management cell team rushed to the spot after being alerted. The blaze was extinguished by 4.35 am, the official said. An investigation was on into the cause of the fire.

