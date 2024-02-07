There were no reports of any injuries so far. | Image: Pexels

Pune: A fire broke out at an 11-storey apartment building in the Mohammadi area of Pune city on Tuesday. The fire broke out near Delhi Public School, the Pune Fire Department said.

Five fire tenders have been rushed to the spot.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. There were no reports of any injuries so far. Further details awaited.

