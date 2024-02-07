Fire in diesel godown in Mumbai, second such incident in Goregaon today | Image: Republic

Advertisement

Goregaon: Fire breaks out at high-rise building in Mumbai's Goregaon, eight tenders rushed to spot. No casualties have been reported in the 'level 2' fire yet. A video circulated on social media platforms shows flames surrounding the top floor, with black smoke billowing from the building. The fire reportedly broke out at Anmol Pride, Govind Ji Shroff Marg in Mahesh Nagar of Goregaon West.

As per the fire department, the blaze in confined to 26th floor of the ground-plus-27-floor building.

Massive Fire in Diesel Godown

A massive fire also broke out at a diesel godown in Mumbai's Goregaon area. This is the second fire incident to have been reported in the area today. No casualties have been reported as yet.

The incident took place at the Asmi Industrial Complex in Ram Mandir of Goregaon West. Subsequently, Mrunaltai Bridge has been closed to traffic.

Advertisement

It is said that several cylinder blasts took place in the godown, used as space for diesel and other scrap materials. The incident at the establishment is a 'Level 3' fire, as per initial findings.