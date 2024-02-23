Updated February 23rd, 2024 at 12:06 IST
Fire Breaks Out at House in Delhi's Mohan Garden, 2 Rescued
Delhi Fire: The exact reason behind the fire is yet to be ascertained.
Digital Desk
- India
- 1 min read
Firefighting operations are underway. | Image:Republic
Advertisement
New Delhi: A fire broke out at a house in Mohan garden area in West Delhi’s Uttam Nagar on Friday. After receiving the information, the fire department pressed six fire tenders into service to douse the fire.
According to sources, the flames erupted at a ground-plus-three storey structure. So far, a man and a child has been rescued safely by the fire personnel. The exact reason behind the fire is yet to be ascertained.
Advertisement
Firefighting operations are underway. More details are awaited.
Advertisement
Published February 23rd, 2024 at 12:06 IST
Advertisement
Recommended
Advertisement
Trending Quicks
Advertisement
Republic Top 5
What Is Bubble Tea? History, Recipe, And MoreLifestyle12 minutes ago
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.