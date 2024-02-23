Advertisement

New Delhi: A fire broke out at a house in Mohan garden area in West Delhi’s Uttam Nagar on Friday. After receiving the information, the fire department pressed six fire tenders into service to douse the fire.

According to sources, the flames erupted at a ground-plus-three storey structure. So far, a man and a child has been rescued safely by the fire personnel. The exact reason behind the fire is yet to be ascertained.

Firefighting operations are underway. More details are awaited.

