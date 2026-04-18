Republic World
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada

Fire Breaks Out In Delhi Bank, 3 Fire Tenders At Spot

A massive fire broke out in a bank in Ashok Vihar area of North West District on Saturday eveneing. Three fire tenders have rushed to the spot.

Satyaki Baidya
Follow : Google News Icon  
Republic world breaking news
Republic world breaking news | Image: Republic world breaking news

Delhi: A massive fire broke out in a bank in Ashok Vihar area of North West District on Saturday eveneing. Three fire tenders have rushed to the spot. 

Advertisement

More details are awaited.

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.

 

Published By :
Satyaki Baidya
Published On: