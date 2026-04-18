Fire Breaks Out In Delhi Bank, 3 Fire Tenders At Spot
A massive fire broke out in a bank in Ashok Vihar area of North West District on Saturday eveneing. Three fire tenders have rushed to the spot.
- India News
- 1 min read
Delhi: A massive fire broke out in a bank in Ashok Vihar area of North West District on Saturday eveneing. Three fire tenders have rushed to the spot.
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More details are awaited.
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