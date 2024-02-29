One Dead After Fire Breaks out in Jamalata Area in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar | Image: ANI

Srinagar: A fire broke out in Jamalata area of Nawa Kadal in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar on Thursday evening, said Fire Services Department, Kashmir.

The dead body of a man, namely Bashir Ahmad was recovered from the incident spot, added the fire department.

#WATCH | Jammu & Kashmir: Fire broke out in Jamalata area of Nawa Kadal in Srinagar. Fire tenders reached the spot. Further details awaited. pic.twitter.com/gbeYqoJx2H — ANI (@ANI) February 29, 2024

To douse the flames, fire tenders have reached the spot.

This is a developing story. Further details awaited. (With inputs from ANI)