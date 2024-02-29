Updated February 29th, 2024 at 20:38 IST
One Dead After Fire Breaks out in Jamalata Area in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar
A fire broke out in Jamalata area of Nawa Kadal in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar on Thursday evening.
Srinagar: A fire broke out in Jamalata area of Nawa Kadal in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar on Thursday evening, said Fire Services Department, Kashmir.
The dead body of a man, namely Bashir Ahmad was recovered from the incident spot, added the fire department.
To douse the flames, fire tenders have reached the spot.
This is a developing story. Further details awaited. (With inputs from ANI)
Published February 29th, 2024 at 20:38 IST
