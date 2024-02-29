English
Updated February 29th, 2024 at 20:38 IST

One Dead After Fire Breaks out in Jamalata Area in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar

A fire broke out in Jamalata area of Nawa Kadal in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar on Thursday evening.

Fire
One Dead After Fire Breaks out in Jamalata Area in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar | Image:ANI
Srinagar: A fire broke out in Jamalata area of Nawa Kadal in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar on Thursday evening, said Fire Services Department, Kashmir. 

The dead body of a man, namely Bashir Ahmad was recovered from the incident spot, added the fire department. 

To douse the flames, fire tenders have reached the spot.

This is a developing story. Further details awaited. (With inputs from ANI) 

Published February 29th, 2024 at 20:38 IST

