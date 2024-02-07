Fire Breaks Out at Second Floor of Building at Kamathipura Area in Mumbai, None Injured

The officials from the fire department said that the flames had erupted on the second floor of a building. | Image: Freepik

Mumbai: A fire broke out inside a building in street number 3 of Kamathipura area in Mumbai's Grant Road area on Tuesday. The officials from the fire department said that the flames had erupted on the second floor of the building.

After receiving the information, the fire department pressed five fire brigade vehicles into service to douse the flames.

However, there are no reports of any injuries. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. Firefighting operations are underway. More details are awaited.



