Updated January 25th, 2024 at 15:52 IST
Fire Engulfs Utensil Manufacturing Factory in Delhi's Wazirpur Industrial Area
The incident in Delhi unfolded earlier on Thursday, prompting an immediate response from the fire department.
- India
- 1 min read
Advertisement
New Delhi: A fire broke out today in a utensil manufacturing factory located in Delhi's Wazirpur Industrial Area, sending plumes of thick smoke into the air.
Prompt action by the fire brigade averted a potential disaster as they skillfully rescued workers who were initially trapped inside the engulfed facility.
Advertisement
The incident unfolded earlier on Thursday, prompting an immediate response from the fire department.
Firefighters swiftly deployed to the scene and successfully contained the blaze, ensuring the safety of both the workers and the surrounding area.
Advertisement
The cause of the fire is currently under investigation, and authorities are assessing the extent of the damage to the factory.
This is a breaking story, more details awaited…
Advertisement
Published January 25th, 2024 at 15:52 IST
Advertisement
Recommended
Advertisement
Trending Quicks
Advertisement
Republic Top 5
Sensex, Nifty end marginally higherBusiness News9 minutes ago
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.