New Delhi: A fire broke out today in a utensil manufacturing factory located in Delhi's Wazirpur Industrial Area, sending plumes of thick smoke into the air.

Prompt action by the fire brigade averted a potential disaster as they skillfully rescued workers who were initially trapped inside the engulfed facility.

The incident unfolded earlier on Thursday, prompting an immediate response from the fire department.

Firefighters swiftly deployed to the scene and successfully contained the blaze, ensuring the safety of both the workers and the surrounding area.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation, and authorities are assessing the extent of the damage to the factory.

This is a breaking story, more details awaited…