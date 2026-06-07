Fire Safety Audit Conducted At Khan Sir's Coaching Centre Amidst Ongoing Police Investigation Over Firing Incident

Patna: In the wake of a recent security incident that sparked widespread concern, the Fire Department conducted an official audit at the Khan Global Studies Institute in Patna on Sunday. The inspection comes as local authorities ramp up oversight at the coaching facility following a violent disturbance earlier this week.

On the night of June 2, at approximately 10:10 PM, the institute's premises near Musallahpur Haat became the site of a violent clash, characterised by stone-pelting and vandalism. Following the registration of Case No. 410/26, Patna Police launched a thorough investigation into the events.

The inquiry took a serious turn after investigators recovered video footage showing two individuals engaging in aerial firing following the initial act of vandalism. Upon identifying the individuals as security guards associated with the institute, the police moved to seize the weapons involved, which have since been sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) for analysis.

On June 5, the Kadamkuan Police Station officially registered an FIR naming renowned educator Faisal Khan, widely known as "Khan Sir," and two others. The charges include: Section 109 (Abetment) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS); Sections 25(9), 27, and 35 of the Arms Act.

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The incident, which resulted in a heavy deployment of security forces and a massive gathering of students on June 3, has prompted a stern response from the Patna Police. The City Superintendent of Police (Central) office has made it clear that the safety of the public and the maintenance of order remain the top priority.

In an official statement, the police issued a direct appeal to the student community. “All students are requested not to be misled by anyone amidst coaching centre competitions. No compromise will be made regarding crime control and the maintenance of law and order.”

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As the investigation continues, the presence of the Fire Department for a safety audit marks a broader effort by local authorities to ensure that all administrative and safety regulations are strictly adhered to by institutions operating within the city.