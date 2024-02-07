First Accident on Atal Setu: Car Rams Railings, Flips Over on MTHL | VIDEO

Advertisement

Mumbai: A dramatic visual has been doing rounds on social media where a car can be seen swerving violently across the new Mumbai bridge, hitting its railing and then turning turtle multiple times before coming to a halt. A dashcam recorded a harrowing incident involving a hatchback that abruptly changed lanes and collided with the roadside railing. Watch the video here.

The car, en route to Chirle, a village in Uran taluka of Raigad district, was carrying two women and children. Despite the severity of the accident, all passengers were unhurt. The accident took place around 3 pm on the recently inaugurated Atal Setu.

On Jan 12, PM Modi inaugurated Atal Setu, the longest sea bridge in the country connecting Mumbai and its satellite township Navi Mumbai. The six-lane trans-harbour bridge is 21.8 km long with a 16.5 km long sea-link. The foundation stone of the bridge had been laid by prime minister Modi in December 2016.