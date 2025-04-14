First Direct Flight From Hisar to Ayodhya Launched | Here's All You Need to Know About New Routes and More | Image: X

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday flagged off the inaugural commercial flight from Hisar to Ayodhya, marking a major milestone in Haryana’s aviation landscape. The launch comes as part of a broader initiative to enhance regional air connectivity across the country.

In addition to inaugurating the Hisar-Ayodhya flight, PM Modi also laid the foundation stone for a state-of-the-art terminal building at Maharaja Agrasen Airport in Hisar. The new terminal, estimated to cost over Rs 410 crore, is designed to include modern passenger amenities, a dedicated cargo terminal, and an air traffic control (ATC) tower. The project is expected to be completed within two years.

During a public address in Hisar, Modi highlighted the government's push for expanding air infrastructure across India. “Before 2014, there were only 74 airports in the country. Today, we have over 150. Just imagine—74 airports in 70 years? Now, every year brings record numbers of airline passengers. Airlines are ordering 2,000 new aircraft. Our government is committed to improving connectivity while ensuring welfare for the poor and promoting social justice,” he said.

Hisar-Ayodhya Flight Details

The new Hisar-Ayodhya route will operate twice a week, while three additional weekly flights will soon connect Hisar to Jammu, Ahmedabad, Jaipur, and Chandigarh. These routes aim to strengthen regional connectivity and offer more travel options to residents of Haryana and neighboring areas.

The PM’s visit to Haryana coincided with the birth anniversary of Dr. Bhim Rao Ambedkar, a key architect of the Indian Constitution, and was marked by the unveiling of multiple development projects worth ₹10,000 crore.