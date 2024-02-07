Advertisement

Ayodhya: Ahead of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony for Shri Ram Lala in Ayodhya, the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) shared glimpses of the special puja rituals at the Ayodhya Ram Temple.

Pran Pratishtha Ceremony Details

The Pran Prathistha ceremony, scheduled for Monday, is set to be a momentous occasion with the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, saints, and distinguished guests. A musical event titled 'Mangal Dhwani' featuring renowned musicians is planned for 10 am, followed by the 'Pran Pratishtha' of Shri Ram Lalla at Ayodhya Temple at 12:30 pm.

City Decorations and Government Holidays

Cities across the country, including Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh, are adorned with decorations like posters, flags of Lord Ram, lights, and huge cutouts of Lord Ram in anticipation of the ceremony. The Central Government and several states, including Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Tripura, Assam, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan, have declared holidays for the Pran Pratishtha ceremony.

Security Measures for Mega Temple Event

The Uttar Pradesh government has implemented stringent security measures, including the deployment of over 13 thousand security personnel in and around Ayodhya. A monitoring center has been set up, and extensive arrangements, such as traffic diversions and restrictions on vehicle entry, are in place.

Elaborate Seating and Surveillance Arrangements

Elaborate seating arrangements have been made for invitees, and the entire district is equipped with around 10,000 CCTV cameras. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has established a camp near the shrine to respond to contingencies, with anti-bomb squad and dog squad teams deployed at Ayodhya's Maharishi Valmiki International Airport.

Global Enthusiasm and Idol Placement

People from the Hindu community worldwide are gearing up for grand celebrations, expressing their enthusiasm and reverence for this historic occasion. The idol of Shri Ram Lalla, sculpted by Arun Yogiraj, was ceremoniously placed inside the sanctum sanctorum of the temple on January 18.

Week-Long Vedic Rituals and Special Invitations

Vedic rituals for the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya began on January 16, a week before the main ceremony. Special guests from various fields, including the cricket world, film world, saint society, politics, art, literature, culture, have been invited to participate in the ceremony.

